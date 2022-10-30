The first in-person Maui County Senior Fair since 2019 on Saturday, Oct. 29, drew about 1,600 people to the War Memorial Gym, where they ate local food, met candidates for office, listened to George Kahumoku Jr. and got their flu and COVID-19 boosters.

The first in-person Maui County Senior Fair since 2019 on Saturday, Oct. 29, drew about 1,600 people to the War Memorial Gym, where they ate local food, met candidates for office, listened to George Kahumoku Jr. and got their flu and COVID-19 boosters.

Maui Economic Opportunity organizes the annual event in partnership with the Maui County Office on Aging. Among the many volunteers this year were sailors from the USS Daniel Inouye, which was moored off Lahaina.

Joining Kahumoku were Benny Uyetake, Pukalani Hula Hale, Na Kupuna Ohana Serenaders, Laughter Yoga with Jenna Pascual and an ensemble of the Pacific Fleet Band, which greeted those entering the War Memorial Gym. There also were audience participation activities with Jenna Pascual of Laughter Yoga, Paula Keele of Enhance Fitness and Keoni Hot Lava DanceFit with Zumba.

George Kahumoku Jr. headlined the entertainment at the 49th Maui County Senior Fair at the War Memorial Gym on Saturday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

MEO Transportation bused in kupuna from around the island for the event.

“It was heartwarming to see everyone back in-person and the War Memorial Gym abuzz with activity and excitement,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “The aromas of local food, the conversations, the dancing in the crowd, and the smiles are the reasons MEO enjoys helping to bring this treasured event to the public.”