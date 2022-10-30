

















Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival – Exclusive Shopping Day

Friday, Nov. 4, 2023; A&B Amphitheater; 1:30 to 6 p.m.

Maui County’s largest products show, the annual Made In Maui County Festival, features more than 140 vendors offering a wide variety of locally made products, including food, produce, art, crafts, jewelry, fashions, furniture, gifts, collectibles and more.

Those who want to be first through the gate and who appreciate a leisurely shopping experience won’t want to miss this year’s “Exclusive Shopping Day.” Get a one day head-start on your Festival shopping.

Opening ceremonies, with complimentary light pūpū, food trucks will have food for purchase, giveaways and get a free event tote.

The Made In Maui County Festival is presented by the County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development and the Maui Chamber of Commerce.

Exclusive Shopping Day tickets: $50 per person; children 12 and under are free (plus applicable fees). Tickets on sale online only at MauiArts.org. Remaining tickets will be sold day of the event at the MACC Box Office.

Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival – Big Festival Day

Saturday, November 5, 2022; A&B Amphitheater; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Held at Maui Arts & Cultural Center, enjoy a full day of shopping along with product demonstrations, a fashion show, food trucks, prize drawings, just to name a few. The first 2,000 attendees will receive a free Festival tote bag.

The festival is presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce and supported by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development. Hawaiian Airlines is the event’s title sponsor. For more information, visit www.MadeInMauiCountyFestival.com.

Big Festival Day tickets: $7 per person plus applicable fees; children 12 and under are free

ALL ADVANCE TICKET SALES FOR THE FESTIVAL ARE SOLD ONLINE ONLY AT MauiArts.org.