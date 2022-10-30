Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 30, 2022

October 30, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Marc Mosiman










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 06:59 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:27 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:52 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.2 feet 11:11 PM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 08:36 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:28 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:51 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small medium period overlapping northwest and north swell energy will keep small surf going along north facing shores through Wednesday. A brief longer period northwest pulse of swell energy may arrive by Thursday providing a small bump in surf heights for north facing shores into Friday. Background small medium period south swell energy will continue to keep fun size surf along south facing shores for most days this week. 


Surf heights along west facing shores will remain small through the week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Monday. Strengthening trade winds on Tuesday will cause surf heights along east facing shores to rise through the middle of the week. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1First Of Its Kind Rules Proposed For Manta Ray Viewing In Hawaiʻi      2Breaking After Just 10 Months On The Job Deputy Police Chief Hank Retires Mauis Wade Maeda Promoted      3Annual Keiki Halloween At The Shops At Wailea Draws 100 Costume Entries      4Maui Halloween Events Keiki Parade Costume Contests Trunk Or Treat And More￼      5Hotel Wailea Hires Maui Native As New Director Of Food And Beverage      6Maui Police Departments Halloween Impaired Driving Enforcement Campaign Begins Today