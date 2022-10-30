Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 06:59 AM HST. Sunrise 6:27 AM HST. Sunset 5:52 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 11:11 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 08:36 AM HST. Sunrise 6:28 AM HST. Sunset 5:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small medium period overlapping northwest and north swell energy will keep small surf going along north facing shores through Wednesday. A brief longer period northwest pulse of swell energy may arrive by Thursday providing a small bump in surf heights for north facing shores into Friday. Background small medium period south swell energy will continue to keep fun size surf along south facing shores for most days this week.

Surf heights along west facing shores will remain small through the week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Monday. Strengthening trade winds on Tuesday will cause surf heights along east facing shores to rise through the middle of the week.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.