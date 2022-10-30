Maui Surf Forecast for October 30, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:27 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:52 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:28 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:51 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Small medium period overlapping northwest and north swell energy will keep small surf going along north facing shores through Wednesday. A brief longer period northwest pulse of swell energy may arrive by Thursday providing a small bump in surf heights for north facing shores into Friday. Background small medium period south swell energy will continue to keep fun size surf along south facing shores for most days this week.
Surf heights along west facing shores will remain small through the week. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through Monday. Strengthening trade winds on Tuesday will cause surf heights along east facing shores to rise through the middle of the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com