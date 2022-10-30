Processed with VSCO with c9 preset

Singer-songwriter, Raye Zaragoza, performs on Maui, Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. in the McCoy Studio Theater.

Considered a powerhouse folk-songstress carrying an acoustic guitar and a message, Raye was named “one of the most politically relevant artists in her genre” by Paste Magazine. She names Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Joan Baez, and Buffy St. Marie as influences.

“Raye Zaragoza is a galvanizing presence, a self-assured artist making music to fight for, represent, and celebrate those left too long outside the spotlight. Known for tenacious feminist anthems and fearless protest folk, her stage presence teems with determined morale,” according to the event announcement. “As a Japanese-American, Mexican, Indigenous woman, Zaragoza spent much of her early life trying to assimilate with the world around her, to meet punishing standards of beauty synonymous with just one color of skin—and not her own. She has come a long way from that youthful pain.”

She has said, “I am proud to be a multicultural brown woman with insecurities and a vibrant intersectional identity that I continue to grapple with. I hope young girls of today will know that the It Girl is whatever they want to be.”

Tickets : $35 (plus applicable fees) / 10% off for MACC members / Kids 12 & under half price

: $35 (plus applicable fees) / 10% off for MACC members / Kids 12 & under half price Student Rush: UHMC students (with ID) $16; must be purchased one per ID day of show at the MACC Box Office starting 3 hours before show time.