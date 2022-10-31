Maui News

Halloween family building by MEO Youth Services

October 31, 2022, 6:19 PM HST
Ka`imi Barrona (from left), Isaiah Emata, Tiana Elaban and Derek “Kaikea” Barrona pose for a family photo at Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services’ Halloween night on Friday, Oct. 28.

Nineteen families – with some youth and adults dressed in their Halloween best – joined the Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services family night on Friday, Oct. 28. 

The evening included a potluck, games, costume contest and information session on the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Hotline. The group also watched “Hocus Pocus 2” in the MEO classrooms in Wailuku.

At the end of the evening, the parents departed and the 15 youth stayed the night. The next morning they got up early to volunteer at the 49th Maui County Senior Fair at the War Memorial Gym.

MEO Youth Services holds family nights, such as the Halloween event, to strengthen family bonds among youth in its after-school and fall-, winter-, spring-, and summer-break programs. Suicide awareness and prevention, along with community involvement, are key components of Youth Services’ programs on Maui and Moloka‘i.

MEO Youth Services assists vendors unload their vehicles at the Maui County Senior Fair on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the War Memorial Gym.

Youth Services’ programs, which also include in-school instruction, are designed to provide alternative drug-free activities to increase leadership skills and protective factors against harmful and destructive behaviors. Youth participate in activities connecting with Hawaii’s cultures and covering environmental awareness, volunteerism and civic engagement and advocacy.

For more information about the program, which is offered at no cost with transportation provided, call 808-243-4315 or email dane.ka‘[email protected]

Comments

