Kīhei Girl Scout earns Silver Award for Protect Our Oceans Video
Kīhei Charter Student, Addyson Binning, earned a Silver Award from the Girl Scouts for her recent completion of an educational video on how the public can help to Protect Our Oceans.
The award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout Cadette can earn, and is reserved for students in the 6-8th Grade.
Cadettes in the program are encouraged to find an issue they care about, and explore how the issue affects the community.
Binning, who is a member of Troop 441, received the help of film training from the Maui Huliau Foundation, Program Director Lily Solano, and team members.