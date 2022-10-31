Protect Our Oceans by Addyson Binning. VC: MauiHuliau

Kīhei Charter Student, Addyson Binning, earned a Silver Award from the Girl Scouts for her recent completion of an educational video on how the public can help to Protect Our Oceans.

The award is the highest achievement a Girl Scout Cadette can earn, and is reserved for students in the 6-8th Grade.

Cadettes in the program are encouraged to find an issue they care about, and explore how the issue affects the community.

Binning, who is a member of Troop 441, received the help of film training from the Maui Huliau Foundation, Program Director Lily Solano, and team members.