Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 31, 2022

October 31, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Today
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 08:36 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:28 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:51 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 12:39 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 09:55 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:28 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:51 PM HST.









Swell Summary




We will continue to see small surf along north facing shores during the next few days. Another small pulse from the north- northwest is possible later today into Tuesday followed by a slightly larger swell from the northwest late Thursday into Friday. 


A series of small long-period south swells will continue to keep fun size surf along south facing shores through the week. Surf should trend down this weekend with mainly background energy by early next week. Surf heights along west facing shores will remain small through the week. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
Surf along east facing shores will remain near seasonal averages for the next several days with increasing trends from Wednesday to Friday as trade wind speeds strengthen. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    11600 People Attend Maui County Senior Fair      2Maui Halloween Events Keiki Parade Costume Contests Trunk Or Treat And More￼      3Hotel Wailea Hires Maui Native As New Director Of Food And Beverage      4Axis Deer Management Is Topic Of Mondays Council Committee Meeting      5List Maui Lane Closures Through Nov 4 2022      6Breaking After Just 10 Months On The Job Deputy Police Chief Hank Retires Mauis Wade Maeda Promoted