Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 08:36 AM HST. Sunrise 6:28 AM HST. Sunset 5:51 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 12:39 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 09:55 AM HST. Sunrise 6:28 AM HST. Sunset 5:51 PM HST.

Swell Summary

We will continue to see small surf along north facing shores during the next few days. Another small pulse from the north- northwest is possible later today into Tuesday followed by a slightly larger swell from the northwest late Thursday into Friday.

A series of small long-period south swells will continue to keep fun size surf along south facing shores through the week. Surf should trend down this weekend with mainly background energy by early next week. Surf heights along west facing shores will remain small through the week.

Surf along east facing shores will remain near seasonal averages for the next several days with increasing trends from Wednesday to Friday as trade wind speeds strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.