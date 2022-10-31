Maui Surf Forecast for October 31, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:28 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:51 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:28 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:51 PM HST.
Swell Summary
We will continue to see small surf along north facing shores during the next few days. Another small pulse from the north- northwest is possible later today into Tuesday followed by a slightly larger swell from the northwest late Thursday into Friday.
A series of small long-period south swells will continue to keep fun size surf along south facing shores through the week. Surf should trend down this weekend with mainly background energy by early next week. Surf heights along west facing shores will remain small through the week.
Surf along east facing shores will remain near seasonal averages for the next several days with increasing trends from Wednesday to Friday as trade wind speeds strengthen.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
