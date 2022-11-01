PC: Michelle Respicio

Mālama Yo Mama, a community organization on Maui created the 2nd annual Mammo-sas for the mama event to benefit uninsured and underinsured women of Maui with screenings and biopsies throughout the year.

This time, the event was centered around attendees who were leaders in the community focusing on Live, Love, Lead. Many hands came together to create the event, from the venue, Guava Tree Bar and Grill, vendors, Nohie, Besties in a bottle and love to cut HI, JT Films and Blown up Maui.

The special touch included volunteers who were the newly crowned Miss Maui, Miss Maui Teen, Miss Valley Isle Teen, and two Maui High School Seniors. Leslie Garo uses any chance to give the youth opportunities to gain experience in networking and community event planning. The youth are able to see the planning process, engage with leaders in the community, practice public speaking skills, and even get to see the business and marketing side to gain an entrepreneurial mindset.

“The events that Mālama Yo Mama hosts always focus on bringing the community together, so it was only fitting to use this opportunity toward multiple purposes. There is so much to learn in life and the youth should be able to gain experience and opportunities to learn beyond the classroom and the senior projects are a perfect entry way toward that,” organizers said.

Garo hopes that the youth learn to use their strengths and to connect with Maui leaders, businesses and community members. She hopes that everyone learns to give back directly into the community. This fundraising event was just one of many that included local businesses and community members benefiting Maui Health Foundation’s annual fundraiser “Kōkua for a Cause.” It is our duty to remind the youth that there is hope, there is a future for all of us, even on our island, Maui.

For internships or volunteer opportunities, or how to get involved, contact [email protected].