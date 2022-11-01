Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 4-6 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 09:55 AM HST. Sunrise 6:28 AM HST. Sunset 5:51 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 06:06 PM HST. High 0.9 feet 10:07 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 02:58 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 10:50 AM HST. Sunrise 6:28 AM HST. Sunset 5:50 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small surf will continue for all islands into the weekend. East facing shores will see increasing surf height trends by the end of the week as trade wind speeds increase from Thursday onward. North facing shores will see small north to northwest swells keeping small to fun size surf in the forecast through Saturday. South facing shores will see a few long period south swells moving up from the South Pacific, keeping surf heights elevated through the week. West facing shores will see small northwest and south swell wave wrap.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.