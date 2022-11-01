Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 01, 2022

November 1, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Cassandra Hastu










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
4-6
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 09:55 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:28 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:51 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 06:06 PM HST.




High 0.9 feet 10:07 PM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 02:58 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 10:50 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:28 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:50 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small surf will continue for all islands into the weekend. East facing shores will see increasing surf height trends by the end of the week as trade wind speeds increase from Thursday onward. North facing shores will see small north to northwest swells keeping small to fun size surf in the forecast through Saturday. South facing shores will see a few long period south swells moving up from the South Pacific, keeping surf heights elevated through the week. West facing shores will see small northwest and south swell wave wrap. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
