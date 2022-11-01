Maui Arts & Entertainment

Rebelution returns to the MACC Friday, March 10, 2023

November 1, 2022, 12:05 PM HST
Rebelution. PC: courtesy

Rebelution returns to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Founded in Isla Vista, CA, Rebelution has followed their instincts since the release of their breakout 2007 debut, Courage To Grow. In 2009, the band topped the Billboard Reggae Chart for the first of what would be five consecutive No. 1 records; and in 2017, they garnered a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album.

Rebelution’s transcendent live performances, meanwhile, have earned the group sell-out headline shows everywhere from Red Rocks to The Greek Theatre, along with festival slots at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, ACL, Glastonbury, and more.

Their recent album, In The Moment, is deliberate and wide-ranging, infusing the quartet’s soulful, exhilarating brand of modern reggae with addictive pop hooks, alt-rock grit, and hip-hop grooves.

The performances here are bold and self-assured, and the production is equally ambitious, drawing on swirling reverb and trippy delay to create an immersive sonic universe that’s both futuristic and vintage.

The band released their latest album, their second live album, Live in St. Augustine, last May.

Tickets go on sale to MACC members Wednesday, Nov. 2, and to the general public on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. VIP tickets offer exclusive access to a section in front of stage, access to Yokouchi Pavilion restrooms and to designated VIP bars for those in the 21+ section. / A current photo ID required for all to access the 21+ section.

Advance purchase tickets are $39.50, $89.50(VIP). Prices increase on the day of the show (all plus applicable fees).

