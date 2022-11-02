2022 Arbor Day Garden Expo & Tree Giveaway.

Join Maui Association of Landscape Professionals and Maui Nui Botanical Gardens for the Arbor Day Garden Expo and Tree Giveaway is Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Maui Nui Botanical Gardens for a day of celebrating trees. This event is free and open to the public.

Reserve a native tree online at www.arbordayexpo.com or select a tree in person on the day of the event. Free parking is available at War Memorial Stadium parking lot.

Throughout the day, visit with 20 nonprofit organizations and learn about conservation projects throughout Maui Nui. Visit Hale ʻŌhiʻa to learn about our spectacular native tree.

Shop with our vendors to buy unusual succulents and landscape plants, desert rose, mangos, citrus and more from Azteca Nursery, Mila’s Succulents, Hawaiʻi Tropical Fruit Growers, Maui Association of Landscape Professionals and Maui Master Gardeners. Purchase ʻŌhiʻa inspired pieces from Kapa Curious and La’ahana creations.

Visitors will be inspired by our series of talks and ongoing demonstrations. Bring plant samples and pests for identification by the Maui Master Gardeners. Learn proper planting techniques and proper pruning techniques from Hannah Lutgen and Allison Wright. Visit the irrigation station to learn what type of irrigation may be best suited for your garden. Learn about tree climbing techniques from Jake Kane, of Kane’s Legacy Tree Services and bring all of your tree questions to the Ask The Arborist booth. ʻŌhiʻa inspired talks begin at 9:30 a.m. For the entire schedule of events visit www.arbordayexpo.com.

The day is filled with FREE activities for keiki including learning about tree climbing and knot tying, plant ohia seeds, play makahiki games, create native plant lei, make oeoe (whistle), and coconut weaving. Keiki can participate in the ohia scavenger hunt to receive their own ʻŌhiʻa to plant at home.

This event is sponsored by Kaulunani Urban and Community Forestry Program, Hawaiian Electric, Bank of Hawaiʻi Foundation, Maui Green and Beautiful and the Maui County Farm Bureau.

For questions, visit www.arbordayexpo.com or call 808-268-6927.