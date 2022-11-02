Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 South Facing 4-6 4-6 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 10:50 AM HST. Sunrise 6:28 AM HST. Sunset 5:50 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 06:03 PM HST. High 1.3 feet 11:24 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 04:34 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 11:29 AM HST. Sunrise 6:29 AM HST. Sunset 5:50 PM HST.

Swell Summary

An incoming south swell will keep surf along south facing shores above average through the end of the week, and then drop back to background levels by early next week. Increasing trade winds will help to boost surf along east facing shores into the weekend. A series of small north and north-northwest swells are expected through the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Ankle high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Ankle high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.