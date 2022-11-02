Maui Surf Forecast for November 02, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:28 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:50 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:29 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:50 PM HST.
Swell Summary
An incoming south swell will keep surf along south facing shores above average through the end of the week, and then drop back to background levels by early next week. Increasing trade winds will help to boost surf along east facing shores into the weekend. A series of small north and north-northwest swells are expected through the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Ankle high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Ankle high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com