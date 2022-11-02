Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 02, 2022

November 2, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 10:50 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:28 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:50 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.6 feet 06:03 PM HST.




High 1.3 feet 11:24 PM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 04:34 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 11:29 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:29 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:50 PM HST.









Swell Summary




An incoming south swell will keep surf along south facing shores above average through the end of the week, and then drop back to background levels by early next week. Increasing trade winds will help to boost surf along east facing shores into the weekend. A series of small north and north-northwest swells are expected through the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Ankle high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist high for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Ankle high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to thigh high.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Maui Man Dies Found Unresponsive On Pali Trail      2Lahainas Halloween Is Back But On Smaller Scale Due To Maui Police Officer Shortage      3Department Of Health Cites Six Companies For Air Permit Violations      4Injured Visitor Airlifted From Makamakaʻole Trail      5Sheriff Impersonators Extortion Scam Alert 2      6Maui Hotel Conservation Groups Reach Agreement To Protect Endangered Hawaiian Petrel