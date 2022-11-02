Past participants of the College Opportunities Program. Screenshot from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa video

Hawaiʻi high school seniors and others who have already earned a high school diploma can get a second chance for admission to the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa through the College Opportunities Program.

The program is seeking applicants who lack the minimum UH Mānoa admissions requirements, may be economically disadvantaged, in need of a structured college entry, and able to serve as a positive role model to communities underrepresented at UH Mānoa.

This free six-week summer program, which runs from July 2, 2023 to Aug. 11, 2023, includes living on the Mānoa campus and enrolling in classes designed to upgrade academic and social skills.

Room, board, textbooks and instructional expenses are covered by the program. Participants who successfully complete the summer program requirements are admitted to UH Mānoa and advance to the College Opportunities Programʻs First-Year Academic Program in the fall semester.

During the first year at UH Mānoa, students enroll in university classes and participate in the program’s activities. Students benefit from “one-stop” advising services at the program’s office on issues related to course registration, career planning and exploration, financial aid, on-campus employment, and a variety of other concerns. Note that all college expenses during the first year and beyond becomes the responsibility of the student.

Interested students should visit the College Opportunities Program website at https://www.hawaii.edu/cop for the online application and additional program information. Presentations can be conducted at high schools or community organizations by submitting a request through the following link: https://forms.gle/NvRTYtfb2sgDJGRw6.

For inquiries, call 808-956-6186 or email [email protected].