Former Art of Trash and Trashion Show winner Ruth Waddy. Courtesy: Mālama Maui Nui

The Art of Trash and Trashion Show 2023 now is open for submissions.

All entries should be made from Maui’s abundance of discarded material.

Jurors make their selections for the live show based on the following criteria: transformation of material, good craftsmanship and overall creativity. 

Prizes are awarded to winners of the Juror’s Choice Awards and Community Choice Awards.

This is the opportunity to showcase the community’s ability to reimagine, recreate and recycle discarded materials. Could your Halloween costume qualify? In what way could you incorporate these materials to make a spooktacular Art of Trash Halloween costume?

Entry is open to all ages.

Juror-selected entries are featured in The Art of Trash and Trashion Show in April 2023, hosted by Mālama Maui Nui. Enter your “art of trash” by Feb. 1.

Ready to be inspired? 

View last year’s show and purchase your very own Art of Trash Coffee Table Book at MalamaMauiNui.org/ArtOfTrash 

