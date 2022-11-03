Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 03, 2022

November 3, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
5-7
5-7 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.4 feet 11:29 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:29 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:50 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 06:15 PM HST.




High 1.6 feet 12:12 AM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 05:38 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 12:01 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:29 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:49 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current small north-northwest swell will continue to fade. Another small pulse from the northwest is expected Friday. Surf along east facing shores will steadily rise through the end of the week due to the strengthening winds, likely peaking Friday into Saturday, then gradually decrease into early next week. Surf along south facing shores will remain above average through the end of the week, with a reinforcing south swell peaking later today into Friday just below advisory level, then gradually lowering beginning Friday night. South shore surf will drop back down to background levels by early next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist high for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
