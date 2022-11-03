Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 3-5 3-5 4-6 4-6 South Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 5-7 East Facing 4-6 4-6 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 11:29 AM HST. Sunrise 6:29 AM HST. Sunset 5:50 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 06:15 PM HST. High 1.6 feet 12:12 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 05:38 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 12:01 PM HST. Sunrise 6:29 AM HST. Sunset 5:49 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current small north-northwest swell will continue to fade. Another small pulse from the northwest is expected Friday. Surf along east facing shores will steadily rise through the end of the week due to the strengthening winds, likely peaking Friday into Saturday, then gradually decrease into early next week. Surf along south facing shores will remain above average through the end of the week, with a reinforcing south swell peaking later today into Friday just below advisory level, then gradually lowering beginning Friday night. South shore surf will drop back down to background levels by early next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.