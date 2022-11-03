Hawaiʻi State Representative Angus McKelvey (District 10 – West Maui), announced today that thanks to the help of the Department of Transportation and contractor PB Sullivan, changes to traffic flow would be coming for the West Maui Hospital sewer work for the remainder of the project.

“After receiving numerous calls, emails, and texts about the traffic gridlock from cars heading south on Lower Honoapi‘ilani Road and the Honoapi‘ilani Highway, I contacted the contractor and the hospital developer to see if there was a way to ease the gridlock,” McKelvey said.

McKelvey said that the situation was paralyzing vehicles and that there were reports of traffic being completely stopped on both the Lower Honoapi‘ilani Road and Honoapi‘ilani Highway. “Cars couldn’t even get out of their parking lots on the Lower Road itself.”

According to the Representative, the modifications will be implemented at the end of the

week.

“The contractor is on-site to ensure that other adjustments may be made to ensure that traffic flow can be made smoother until this much-needed project is finished,” McKelvey explained. “I greatly appreciate him and his team working to improve the north-south flow during this time.”

“I also thank the contractor and the DOT for accepting these community suggestions and for being vigilant about further potential adjustments to help ease the congestion,” McKelvey said.

McKelvey also asked the community for their patience and understanding, as without this utility work, the “West Maui urgent care center will never finally see the light of day.”

“This utility work is a critical beginning for construction to commence on our long overdue West Maui Hospital facility,” McKelvey added. “Without it, we won’t be able to finally get the emergent medical care we need on the West Side.”

McKelvey said that the contractor has also opened a new website https://www.pbsullivanconst.com/ for people to get further information and offer suggestions and a dedicated phone number 808-866-4268 for the community.