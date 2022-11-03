Maui News

Think Mink and MINK! short film honors Patsy Mink’s legacy

November 3, 2022, 8:27 AM HST
  • Think Mink Honors Patsy Mink’s legacy and 50 Years of Title IX. PC: courtesy
  • Think Mink Honors Patsy Mink’s legacy and 50 Years of Title IX. PC: courtesy
  • Patsy Mink, ca. 1965. Photographer unknown. Congressional Portrait File, Prints and Photographs Division, Library of Congress, LC-USZ62-122137
  • Patsy T. Mink on the House floor protesting the Florida vote count in the 2000 presidential election, January 6, 2001. Photographer unknown. Patsy T. Mink Papers, Manuscript Division.
  • Official portrait of Hawaii territorial senate, 1958. Patsy T. Mink Papers, Manuscript Division.

Think Mink is collaborating with Breakwater Studios, home of the short documentary MINK! Making its Hawaiʻi premiere at the 2022 Hawaiʻi International Film Festival, MINK! chronicles the remarkable story of Patsy Mink and her harrowing mission to co-author and defend Title IX, all told by her daughter Wendy.

Signed in 1972, Title IX is a comprehensive federal law that removed many barriers once preventing people, on the basis of sex, from participating in sports, educational opportunities, and careers of their choice. Think Mink celebrates 50 years since the passage of this landmark legislation and its champion of the bill, Maui’s Rep. Patsy Takemoto Mink, with a range of merchandise including tees and tank tops, tote bags, stickers, and more. 

The designs for Think Mink merchandise were created and maintained by Sae Design Group volunteers, with support from William S. Richardson School of Law. The campaign strives to make a difference with design by supporting the next generation of social justice scholars, lawyers, and lawmakers. 100% of the proceeds from Think Mink merchandise sales will go to the Patsy Takemoto Mink Endowed Chair for Law and Social Justice at the University of Hawaiʻi. 

Together, Sae Design Group’s Think Mink and Breakwater Studio’s MINK! short documentary, strive to honor and carry on Patsy Mink’s legacy. Shop exclusive Think Mink merchandise at www.thinklikemink.com and purchase tickets to the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival to watch the MINK! short doc from Nov. 3-27, 2022. 

