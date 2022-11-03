Maui News

Two new physicians join Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani

November 3, 2022, 8:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Matthew Teters, MD (left); and Zev Tovian, MD (right).

Kaiser Permanente welcomes four new physicians based on Oʻahu and Maui. The new physicians add to Kaiser Permanente’s staff of nearly 700 health care providers in Hawaiʻi’s largest multi-specialty medical group, Hawaiʻi Permanente Medical Group, which serves more than 266,000 Kaiser Permanente members in Hawaiʻi.

Matthew Teters, MD, joins the family medicine department at Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani Medical Office. He received his medical degree from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and completed his medical residency at the Memorial Family Practice in South Bend, Indiana. Dr. Teters is board certified, and most recently served as a family medicine physician at Beacon Health System in Granger, Indiana. He previously conducted research on microbiology and drug resistance at the University of Oklahoma.

Zev Tovian, MD, joins the Kaiser Permanente hospital medicine department at Maui Lani Medical Office and will care for patients at Maui Memorial Medical Center. Dr. Tovian received his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine. He completed a post-sophomore fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco and medical residency at the University of California, San Francisco Department of Family and Community Medicine. Most recently, Dr. Tovian served as a hospitalist and director of hospital medicine at St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka, California, and spent time in Ethiopia researching multidrug-resistant tuberculosis at Sidist Kilo Hospital.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Paul Uong, MD, joins the internal medicine department at Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Medical Office. Dr. Uong received his medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. He later completed an internal medicine residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. His most recent tenure was as an internal medicine outpatient physician at the Acute Response Clinic in Garland, Texas, where he was responsible for providing care to patients discharged and transitioning to primary care. 

Shali Zhang, MD, joins the dermatology department at Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Medical Office. She received her medical degree, with honors, from New York University, and completed her residency at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia. She completed an internal medicine internship at the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut. Dr. Zhang previously worked at Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco, California, and at Straub Medical Center in Honolulu. She has conducted extensive research on tumor-related skin disorders and was recently published in “Principles and Practice of Palliative Care and Supportive Oncology” in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Speed Is Suspected As A Factor In A Fatal Crash That Claimed The Life Of A Lahaina Man 2Iconic Kula Lodge Sold To 5 Palms Becoming 5 Palms At Kula Lodge 3Paniolo Hall Of Fame To Induct Nine New Members 4Hawaiʻi Island Man Faces Charges For Alleged Harassment Of Hawaiian Monk Seal 5Maui Flood Advisory Until 11 A M 6Department Of Health Cites Six Companies For Air Permit Violations