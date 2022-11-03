Matthew Teters, MD (left); and Zev Tovian, MD (right).

Kaiser Permanente welcomes four new physicians based on Oʻahu and Maui. The new physicians add to Kaiser Permanente’s staff of nearly 700 health care providers in Hawaiʻi’s largest multi-specialty medical group, Hawaiʻi Permanente Medical Group, which serves more than 266,000 Kaiser Permanente members in Hawaiʻi.

Matthew Teters, MD, joins the family medicine department at Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani Medical Office. He received his medical degree from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and completed his medical residency at the Memorial Family Practice in South Bend, Indiana. Dr. Teters is board certified, and most recently served as a family medicine physician at Beacon Health System in Granger, Indiana. He previously conducted research on microbiology and drug resistance at the University of Oklahoma.

Zev Tovian, MD, joins the Kaiser Permanente hospital medicine department at Maui Lani Medical Office and will care for patients at Maui Memorial Medical Center. Dr. Tovian received his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine. He completed a post-sophomore fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco and medical residency at the University of California, San Francisco Department of Family and Community Medicine. Most recently, Dr. Tovian served as a hospitalist and director of hospital medicine at St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka, California, and spent time in Ethiopia researching multidrug-resistant tuberculosis at Sidist Kilo Hospital.

Paul Uong, MD, joins the internal medicine department at Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Medical Office. Dr. Uong received his medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. He later completed an internal medicine residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. His most recent tenure was as an internal medicine outpatient physician at the Acute Response Clinic in Garland, Texas, where he was responsible for providing care to patients discharged and transitioning to primary care.

Shali Zhang, MD, joins the dermatology department at Kaiser Permanente Honolulu Medical Office. She received her medical degree, with honors, from New York University, and completed her residency at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia. She completed an internal medicine internship at the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut. Dr. Zhang previously worked at Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco, California, and at Straub Medical Center in Honolulu. She has conducted extensive research on tumor-related skin disorders and was recently published in “Principles and Practice of Palliative Care and Supportive Oncology” in 2021.