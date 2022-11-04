Duckine Chef/owner Alvin Savella, “The Kitchen Assassin.”

Executive Chef Alvin Savella, known in the culinary world as “The Kitchen Assassin,” has opened a new restaurant on Maui, Duckine.

Located at 1312 Front Street, Duckine focuses on Chinese, Hawaiian and local flavors, tapping into Asian Fusion in a whole new way.

Duckine, located at 1312 Front Street.

He draws inspiration is from family, who made everything from scratch when he was growing up. Savella takes that foundation, and combines it with his experience traveling, to create flavors for a variety of dishes on a very Duck-centric and Dim Sum menu.

The Duckine Menu features “Small Kine” items like Pressed Duck Bao and Puffed Shrimp. Share plates or “ʻOhana Kine” items include Duck Fat Fried Rice and Crispy Egg Noodles. On the “Big Kine” menu, there’s “The Kitchen Assassin” Fried Chicken and Szechuan Peppercorn Ribeye.

Chef Savella started Duckine after stepping down as Executive Chef of Māla Ocean Tavern, located across the street, and the sister restaurant, to his new venture. The new restaurant is created in partnership with Rob Farrell, Javier Barberi, Ashley Davis, and Caleb Hopkins.

“Chef Alvin’s desire for family style dining was a driving force behind the restaurant and influenced many of the dim sum dishes, with the focus on sharing and enjoying when it is ready… and, of course, always ordering more,” according to a restaurant announcement.

Chef Savella has led many kitchen teams and Duckine is finally his own kitchen to explore the cuisine, flavor profiles, and tastes that intrigue and excite him the most. Duck is in the name, and many of the featured items involve or can have duck added to the dish. The restaurant sources farm-raised ducks to create a variety of dishes on the menu, yet also has a large variety for vegetarian and gluten free options.

“The bar program at Duckine is an elevated, creative craft cocktail experience with Chinese and local fusion,” according to the announcement.

Mixologist Hailey Cook was inspired by Chinese apothecary ideals, using lots of teas and healing herbs. With more than 15 years of experience in the service industry behind the bar, Hailey has curated a unique Chinese-Hawaiian inspired beverage program with drinks like “Rice Rice Baby”, and “What the Duck?” With ingredients like oolong, duck fat, yuzu, or umami tincture, these cocktails are designed to not only elevate the food from Chef Alvin Savella, but also the dining experience.

GM and Owner Rob Farrell also has transitioned from across the street, as former GM of Māla Ocean Tavern. Farrell has worked closely to develop the Duckine Brand through the cuisine, cocktail program, and atmosphere.

GM and Owner Rob Farrell.

Others bringing their experience and expertise are Sous Chef BJ Pagdilao-Bala, a Le Cordon Bleu graduate and Maui resident, and Assistant General Manager Tyler Brown, a restaurant industry veteran.

Sous Chef BJ Pagdilao-Bala (left) and Chef/owner Alvin Savella, “The Kitchen Assassin” (right).

Duckine is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and starting the day with Happy Hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant offers 20% off to kamaʻāina. No reservations are needed and you can get on the waitlist ahead of time by going to www.duckine.com.

Duckine is already open at 1312 Front Street in Lahaina. A grand opening celebration is set for Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.