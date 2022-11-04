Maui News

Winter Weather Advisory for Big Island Summits until 12 p.m., Nov. 4

November 4, 2022, 8:27 AM HST
* Updated November 4, 8:28 AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the summits of Hawaiʻi Island until noon on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

The NWS reports that layered clouds will generate periods of freezing rain this morning across the Big Island summits.

Freezing rain is expected, especially above the 13,000 foot elevation.

The NWS notes that a Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties.

Motorists are advised of dangerously slick roadways. Motorists should be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility, and use extra caution while driving.

Across the state, we can expect moderate to locally breezy east-southeast winds through Saturday. The winds will then become easterly on Sunday, and continue into next week.

“The island atmosphere will be somewhat unstable through Saturday, with some locally heavy downpours possible, especially over windward portions of Maui and the Big Island. A more typical trade wind weather regime is expected by Sunday,” according to the NWS.

