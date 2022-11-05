Maui News

Family Life Center selected to receive four mobile housing units

November 5, 2022, 5:47 AM HST
Temporary shelter project site at Waiʻale Park that was set up during the pandemic. PC: County of Maui (5.22.20)

Family Life Center, Inc. has been named as the social service agency to receive a County of Maui grant of four County-owned mobile housing units that were acquired at the start of the pandemic to address emergency needs.

Family Life Center will repurpose these mobile housing units into “bridge housing” for those who have successfully applied for permanent housing, but are awaiting a unit to become available. This short-term option will reduce the length of stay at emergency shelters, allowing the agency to serve more people.

“Family Life Center does incredible work in our community to support those who are unsheltered,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “Family Life Center has plans to launch a multi-phase bridge housing program that will incorporate resources the County acquired during the pandemic.”

“Bridge housing is an important part of the continuum of remedies needed to solve homelessness,” said Maude Cumming, Family Life Center’s Executive Director. “It’s nice to see facilities that were originally used to help our community during the pandemic, will now have a second life as temporary homes to help reintegrate people back into the community.”

