David Daly, Maui Economic Opportunity Business Development Center Director, teaches a Core Four Business Planning class on July 19 at MEO in Wailuku. The next series begins on Nov. 15.

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Core Four Business Planning series will begin a daytime series of classes starting Tuesday, Nov. 15.

MEO’s Business Development Center offers the course Tuesdays and Thursdays, Nov. 15 to Dec. 15, from 9 to 11 a.m., in-person at MEO Family Center, 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku, and virtually via Zoom.

The course is geared for those thinking of starting a business or with an entrepreneurial idea but in need of direction. Information needed to start, operate and grow a business, as well as writing a business plan will be covered.

An Introductory Class at no cost will be held in-person from 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Maui County Business Resource Center, 110 Ala‘ihi St., No. 209, Kahului. Call 808-249-2990, to register for the Introductory Class.

“The Core Four Business Planning Course is a great opportunity to get detailed and hands-on information and instruction that gives clear steps to understanding how to get a business started and plan for future success,” said BDC Director David Daly. “Entrepreneurs often have attractive business ideas but lack the practical knowledge of turning those dreams into reality.”

Registration is required for the series and can be done by submitting an online application through the MEO website at www.meoinc.org.

Enrollment forms also can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays by appointment at MEO’s Family Center in Wailuku near the J. Walter Cameron Center by calling 808-249-2990.

The cost of the class series is $50, and financial assistance is available.

The Core Four series is funded by Maui County through the Office of Economic Development.