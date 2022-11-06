2022 Kūmakua Honoree Hōkūlani Holt Padilla and Leilani’s on the Beach General Manager Jason Donez.

Leilani’s on the Beach presented its inaugural Kūmakua award to Hōkūlani Holt Padilla in recognition of her cultural contributions to the local community. The restaurant established the annual award to honor excellence and commitment to the perpetuation of Hawaiian culture on the island of Maui.

Padilla is a kumu hula, cultural leader, educator, playwright, composer, director and advocate for the environment and lāhui. She helps to lead a number of initiatives and programs including Maui’s only invitational hula competition, Kū Mai Ka Hula; the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College’s Ka Hikina O Ka Lā and Hawaiʻi Papa O Ke Ao programs; her own hālau, Pāʻū o Hiʻiaka; the Lālākea Foundation; and Kauahea Inc.

Leilani’s on the Beach is located at Whalers Village in Kāʻanapali.

