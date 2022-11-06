The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no closures on Friday, Nov. 11, except for the Hāna Highway night work ending at 4:30 a.m. (closure #4), in observance of Veterans Day.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Waikapū: Lane shift and shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between Maui Tropical Plantation and Kūihelani Highway on Monday, Nov. 7, Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree pruning.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping of the center median.

Kāʻanapali (24-hour restriction): Full closure of southbound lanes on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) at the intersection of Honoapiʻilani Highway and Kakaʻalaneo Drive through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, for sewer tie-in for the West Maui Hospital project. At 12 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, the work area will shift to the north (Kapalua) bound lanes. Two-way traffic will be maintained through contraflow coning of available lanes. Sewer tie-in work is anticipated to continue through Dec. 9.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification) Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) will remain reduced to two lanes (one in each direction) and access to Kūlanihākoʻi Street will be through South Kīhei Road. Details at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2022/09/15/nighttime-closure-of-piilani-highway-between-kaonoulu-street-and-piikea-avenue/

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Right lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction between the Naniloa Drive Overpass and Lower Main Street on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping.

Wailuku: Left lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) possible in either direction between Lunalilo/Kainani Street and Maui Lani Parkway on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for median landscaping.

— Hāna Highway (Route 360) —

Haʻikū (weekend/night work): Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the westbound direction between Mile Post 9.8 to Mile Post 9.81, in the vicinity of Waikamoi Stream, beginning nightly Saturday, Nov. 5, through Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for drilling of soil test borings.

Wailua (night work): Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the Kahului bound direction between Mile Post 19.2 and 19.21, in the vicinity of Upper Waikani Falls, beginning nightly Monday, Nov. 7, through Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for drilling of soil test borings.

Wailua (night work): Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the Kahului bound direction between Mile Post 19.5 and 19.51, in the vicinity of Upper Waikani Falls, beginning nightly Monday, Nov. 7, through Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for drilling of soil test borings.

Between Wailua and Nāhiku (night work): Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the Kahului bound direction between Mile Post 21.5 and 21.51, in the vicinity of Kopiliula Stream, beginning nightly Wednesday, Nov. 9, through Friday, Nov. 11, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for drilling of soil test borings.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului: Single lane closures on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in both directions between Kamehameha Avenue and Wākea Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for replacement of a water service lateral.