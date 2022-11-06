Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 06, 2022

November 6, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
5-7 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 07:15 AM HST.




High 2.0 feet 12:52 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:30 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:48 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 07:12 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 02:02 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 07:58 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 01:13 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:31 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:48 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf will remain elevated along east-facing shores the next several days. A possible minor drop today in response to a slight easing in recent fresh east winds. Very small, background long period south swell will result in very small south-facing shore surf. In the extended outlook, a severe gale to possible storm force low southwest of the western Aleutians may send a larger, long period northwest swell into the nearshore waters next weekend. If this swell materializes, north-facing shore surf will likely exceed High Surf Advisory heights. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Maui Chef Alvin Savella The Kitchen Assassin Opens New Restaurant Duckine      2Interview With Mauis Camile Velasco Whos Back As Reggae Hip Hop Star Eli Mac      3Former Maui Police Officer Sentenced To 10 Years For Attempted Child Enticement      4Iconic Kula Lodge Sold To 5 Palms Becoming 5 Palms At Kula Lodge      5Two New Physicians Join Kaiser Permanente Maui Lani      6Maui Flood Advisory Until 11 A M