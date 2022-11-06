Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 5-7

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 07:15 AM HST. High 2.0 feet 12:52 PM HST. Sunrise 6:30 AM HST. Sunset 5:48 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 07:12 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 02:02 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 07:58 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 01:13 PM HST. Sunrise 6:31 AM HST. Sunset 5:48 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf will remain elevated along east-facing shores the next several days. A possible minor drop today in response to a slight easing in recent fresh east winds. Very small, background long period south swell will result in very small south-facing shore surf. In the extended outlook, a severe gale to possible storm force low southwest of the western Aleutians may send a larger, long period northwest swell into the nearshore waters next weekend. If this swell materializes, north-facing shore surf will likely exceed High Surf Advisory heights.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.