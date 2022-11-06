Maui Surf Forecast for November 06, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:30 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:48 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:31 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:48 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf will remain elevated along east-facing shores the next several days. A possible minor drop today in response to a slight easing in recent fresh east winds. Very small, background long period south swell will result in very small south-facing shore surf. In the extended outlook, a severe gale to possible storm force low southwest of the western Aleutians may send a larger, long period northwest swell into the nearshore waters next weekend. If this swell materializes, north-facing shore surf will likely exceed High Surf Advisory heights.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ESE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com