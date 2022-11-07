Maui News

Haʻikū Community Association presents: A community workday at Kalakupua Playground

November 7, 2022, 12:06 PM HST
Saturday, Nov. 19, the public is invited to take part in the community workday at the Kalakupua Playground at the 4th Marine Division Memorial Park (Giggle Hill).

The playground will be open to the public from 8-11 a.m. while volunteers work on repairs to the area.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome to take part in the upkeep of this community maintained playground. Projects will include painting, weeding, raking, and small repairs. HCA is hopeful to have a few volunteers with battery tools to help with a few larger repairs (RSVP is requested for planning purposes).

Other HCA partnerships and projects include a Mālama Hamakua Maui community workday on Saturday , Nov. 26 starting at 9 am. Check in will be located at the Haʻikū Community Center at 8:30 a.m. or at the base yard on Hahana Rd, at 9 a.m. More information can be found at malamahamkuamaui.com.

Those who have been involved or interested in HCA mapping projects are encouraged to contact the organization for more information about upcoming events in November held in conjunction with the Merwin Conservancy.

For more about upcoming HCA activities, to become a member and more, go to haikumaui.org. Volunteers or individuals with questions about upcoming events are encouraged to contact [email protected] or call 808-385-3176.

