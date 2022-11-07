Maui News

Wailuku man killed in skydiving accident at Hāna Airport in East Maui

November 7, 2022, 10:04 PM HST
Hāna aerial file photo by Wendy Osher.

A 58-year-old Wailuku man died in a skydiving accident at Hāna Airport in East Maui on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported at 3:06 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Upon arrival, officers performed life-saving measures on the unresponsive man until fire and medic personnel took over; however, those measures proved unsuccessful, according to police reports.

A preliminary investigation reveals that while on a solo skydiving jump, the victim impacted the ground upon landing. The man was wearing skydiving gear, a helmet, and a deployed parachute.

The victim’s identity is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The investigation is ongoing, and is currently classified as a miscellaneous fatal accident.

Comments

