Imua Family Services announces its fourth annual cycling event – Pedal Imua — on Dec. 3.

The 60-mile Gran Fondo takes participants on a journey around the famed West Maui Mountains, a course which has been named among the 10 Best Rides in the World by Bicycle Magazine.

The bike event Pedal Imua raises funds to grant dream days to children in crisis or experiencing life-altering circumstances. Photo Courtesy: Imua Family Services

The event raises funds for Dream Imua, a program which grants dream days to children in crisis or who have experienced life-altering circumstances.

Registration is now open at www.pedalimua.com.

The Pedal Imua Committee would like to alert motorists to be aware of cyclists on the road during the event.

Cyclists leave from Imua Family Services’ Early Childhood Development Center in Kahului and loop around the West Maui Mountains to finish at Imua Discovery Garden in Wailuku.

Nearly 100 cyclists will begin their ride at 7 am, with organizers expecting all participants to complete the course by noon. Cyclists will be traveling on the right side of the highway and follow the rules of the road. Please share the road and encourage them on their long trek.

At the end of the ride at the Imua Discovery Garden, riders and their families will be able to relax under the sprawling shade of the property’s massive monkey-pod trees at an after-event called “Eggs Benefit.”

Eggs Benefit will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and include breakfast for the cyclists, additional food for purchase and lucky prize drawings.

“It has been too long since we’ve been able to host a fully engaged Pedal Imua event,” Executive Director Dean Wong said. “Following two years of virtual events, we and our local cycling partners are thrilled to once again be able to share the beauty of West Maui with other friends in the global cycling community,.”

“The cycling community truly understands what it means to dream big, and that’s exactly the spirit we wish to convey through our Dream Imua program.”

Pedal Imua Sponsors include Minit Medical, Maui Health, Deep Relief/Peak Performance, Maui Jim, Hammer Nutrition, Krank Cycles, Maui Cyclery, West Maui Cycles, Maui Sunriders Bike Company, Bike Maui, Maui Bicycle League and Aloha State Bicycle Racing.