Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 5-7 5-7 4-6 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 5-7 5-7 5-7 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 09:23 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 01:52 PM HST. Sunrise 6:32 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 08:21 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:43 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 10:07 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:09 PM HST. Sunrise 6:32 AM HST. Sunset 5:47 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small to moderate north-northeast swells are expected to produce modest surf along north facing shores through Friday. Most of this swell energy is aimed east of the islands, which means the largest surf will likely be along north facing shores of the Big Island. A new, long-period northwest swell arriving this weekend may cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from Saturday into Sunday. The gusty trade winds will continue to generate rough, slightly elevated surf along east facing shores during the next few days. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through early Friday. A small, long-period south-southwest swell arriving late Friday may boost surf heights along south facing shores this weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.