Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 09, 2022

November 9, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Dana Sue Sizer Drauden










Shores
Today
Thursday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
5-7
5-7
4-6 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
5-7
5-7
5-7
4-6 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 09:23 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 01:52 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:32 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:47 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 08:21 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 03:43 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.0 feet 10:07 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 02:09 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:32 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:47 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small to moderate north-northeast swells are expected to produce modest surf along north facing shores through Friday. Most of this swell energy is aimed east of the islands, which means the largest surf will likely be along north facing shores of the Big Island. A new, long-period northwest swell arriving this weekend may cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from Saturday into Sunday. The gusty trade winds will continue to generate rough, slightly elevated surf along east facing shores during the next few days. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through early Friday. A small, long-period south-southwest swell arriving late Friday may boost surf heights along south facing shores this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
