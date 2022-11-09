Maui Surf Forecast for November 09, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Thursday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:32 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:47 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:32 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:47 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Small to moderate north-northeast swells are expected to produce modest surf along north facing shores through Friday. Most of this swell energy is aimed east of the islands, which means the largest surf will likely be along north facing shores of the Big Island. A new, long-period northwest swell arriving this weekend may cause surf to reach the High Surf Advisory criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands from Saturday into Sunday. The gusty trade winds will continue to generate rough, slightly elevated surf along east facing shores during the next few days. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through early Friday. A small, long-period south-southwest swell arriving late Friday may boost surf heights along south facing shores this weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com