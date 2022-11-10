Hawaiian Music Series at Baldwin Home Museum. FREE Hawaiian Music Series, Lahaina outdoor concert Nov. 17, 2022.

Ikaika Lum Lung

The popular Hawaiian Music Series will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 6-7:30 p.m. on the Baldwin Home lawn.

This show is one week earlier than usual due to Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Ikaika Lum Lung, a young Hawaiian musician from Kahana, is the featured artist this month. At a young age, Ikaika learned to play the ʻukulele, guitar and base guitar from his dad and uncle.

With a natural talent for music, he gained proficiently with the various instruments easily. After graduating from Lahainaluna High School, Ikaika released a single “Lets’s Go” produced by Music Mindz with Kaholo Rickard.

In addition to playing locally at various venues, Ikaika has traveled the world with the Maui Visitors Bureau sharing Hawaiian music wherever he went.

The Hawaiian Music Series, now in its 13th year, features popular local artists for an evening of music enjoyed by the community and visitors alike.

Seating is on the lawn, and limited chairs are available. Blankets, mats, and low-back beach chairs are welcome.

The Baldwin House Museum is in the heart of Lahaina on the corner of Front and Dickenson Streets. Paid parking is available behind the museum.

The concert is part of Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s free Hawaiian Music Series, held on the last Thursday of every month.

For more information, please visit www.LahainaRestoration.org.

In its 60th year, Lahaina Restoration Foundation is a 501(c)3 Hawaiʻi nonprofit organization

chartered in 1962. Its purpose is to restore, preserve and protect the physical, historical, and

cultural legacies of Lahaina and honor the era of the Hawaiian Monarchy.