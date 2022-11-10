Top (L to R) Nicholas Angell, Kenneth Kihata, Kimberly Masse; Bottom (L to R) Grant Nakamura, Jeremy Pallone-De La Torre, and Michael Vaitu’ulala. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department today announced the promotion of six Sergeants to the rank of Lieutenant. All promotions are scheduled to take effect on Nov. 16, 2022.

The promotions include: Nicholas Angell, Kenneth Kihata, Kimberly Masse, Grant Nakamura, Jeremy Pallone-De La Torre, and Michael Vaitu’ulala.

Lieutenant Nicholas Angell joined the department in 1997, where he began his career as a Police Officer I in the Lahaina Patrol District, followed by a transfer to Wailuku Patrol District, and later served a year in Molokai Patrol District. Lieutenant Angell returned to Lahaina, where he served for a two-year tour of duty until transferring back to Wailuku Patrol. In 2011, he served as the Hana School Resource Officer in Hana Patrol District before being promoted to Sergeant in 2013 and assigned to the Lanai Patrol District.

In 2017, he was assigned to the Vice Narcotics Division, where he served as the K9 supervisor for three years before his most recent assignment in the Kihei Criminal Investigation Division, where he served as the Acting Lieutenant since June 2022.

Lieutenant Angell and his wife Anela have two children.

Lieutenant Kenneth Kihata joined the Maui County Police Department in 2000, where he began his career as a Police Officer I in the Wailuku Patrol District, followed by a transfer to the Hana Patrol District. Upon his return from Hana, he returned to Wailuku Patrol, where he served as a Field Training Officer.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lieutenant Kihata served as a member of the Special Response Team and is a current member of the Clandestine Laboratory Response Team. In 2010, he was transferred to the Vice Division’s Gambling and Morals Unit before being assigned in 2012 to the Criminal Intelligence Unit.

In 2014, he was promoted to Sergeant and served in the Kihei Patrol District before his most recent assignment as the supervisor for the Traffic Division’s Vehicular Homicide Unit.

Lieutenant Kimberly Masse joined the department in 2001, where she began her career as a Police Officer I in the Wailuku Patrol District, followed by a transfer to Lanai Patrol District. She spent eight years as the School Resource Officer at Lanai High and Elementary School before being promoted to Sergeant in 2010. She served one year in the Lahaina Patrol District before returning to Lanai.

Lieutenant Masse’s most recent assignment was as the Acting Lieutenant of the Lanai Patrol District since April 2022.

She and her fiancé Kenneth are proud homeowners in Lanai and love the outdoors.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lieutenant Grant Nakamura joined the department in 2009, where he began his career as a Police Officer I in the Wailuku Patrol District, until being assigned in 2014 to the Vice Narcotics Division.

In 2016, he was promoted to Sergeant and served in the Molokai Patrol District, followed by a transfer to the Lahaina Patrol District. Lieutenant Nakamura’s most recent assignment was as the supervisor for the Crime Reduction Unit since 2018.

He coaches wrestling for Baldwin High School and Nakamura Wrestling. He and his wife Nichole share seven children.

Lieutenant Jeremy Pallone-De La Torre joined the department in 2011, where he began his career as a Police Officer I in the Kihei Patrol District.

Throughout his 11 years of service, his past assignments have included the Communications Section, Wailuku Patrol District, and the Juvenile Crime Prevention Division as a Juvenile Investigator.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In 2018 he was promoted to Sergeant and served in the Lahaina Patrol District and later in the Lanai Patrol District, where he served for two years. Lieutenant Pallone-De La Torre’s most recent assignment was as a Detective in the Wailuku Criminal Investigation Division.

He is a certified Law Enforcement Fitness Specialist, assisting in teaching Police Recruits various blocks of instruction. He is also a high school cross country and track & field coach at Kamehameha Schools Maui, volunteers for Maui Police Activities League, assists with Special Olympics Tip-a-Cop, and is the coordinator for the Law Enforcement Torch Run on the Island of Maui.

He and his fiancé Sabrina have three children: Darius, London, and Sebastian Lucky.

Lieutenant Michael Vaitu’ulala joined the department in 2008, where he began his career as a Police Officer I in the Wailuku Patrol District.

Throughout his 14 years of service, his assignments have included Molokai Patrol District, Wailuku District Community Policing, and the Criminal Intelligence Unit.

In 2019, he was promoted to Sergeant and served in the Communications Section, Lahaina Patrol District, Specialized Emergency Enforcement Detail, and as a Detective in the Criminal Investigation Division. Lieutenant Vaitu’ulala’s most recent assignment was as the Acting Lieutenant Commander of the Criminal Intelligence Unit since November 2021.

He and his wife Savannah have four children: Kiyozo, Kainoa, Ava-Kolokiholeva, and Aotea-Rose.

The Maui Police Department congratulated each of the promoted individuals saying, “Their hard work and dedication to our agency and community are greatly appreciated.”