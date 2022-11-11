Crime Statistics

Video surveillance shows clumsy thief in smash-and-grab burglary at Hi-Tech Pāʻia

By Wendy Osher
 November 11, 2022, 6:03 PM HST
* Updated November 11, 9:11 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

A smash-and-grab burglary was captured on store surveillance video at the Hi-Tech Surf Sports store in Pāʻia this week. The incident reportedly occurred in the early morning hours, shortly before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 at the store located at 58 Baldwin Ave.

Video shows a shirtless male suspect entering the business after four rocks were thrown at a double pane display window to gain entry, according to store owner Kim Ball. The suspect is seen browsing the sunglass rack, dropping items along the way and taking a handful of merchandise including skateboards, eyewear and backpacks.

The video lasts about 1 minute and 30 seconds before the suspect is observed fleeing out of the same window and into the street.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Break-ins are not new to the business, which has been the target of crash-and-run incidents at properties in Kīhei and Kahului. It comes after a widely reported incident at the Kīhei store in August of 2021, in which a suspect drove a Tacoma pick-up truck “back and forth” within the store while an employee was within. Ball said the suspect in that incident “almost ran over our assistant manager.”

Ball said the Kīhei store had two smash-and-grab incidents this year. “We’ve had numerous break-ins in Pāʻia, Kīhei and in our Kahului stores during our 40 years in business. We’ve had two other drive-throughs at the Kahului store,” Ball told Maui Now.

“It’s pretty discouraging that this keeps happening, but we have great community support. Being a locally-owned business has its challenges already without being victimized by these knuckleheads.”

-Kim Ball, owner Hi-Tech
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Ball tells us window replacement will cost about $5,000 with a lead time of 8-10 weeks for repairs. He estimates the cost of the items stolen to be around $2,000.

The suspect had yet to be identified or detained at last report. Anyone with information on Wednesday’s incident is asked to call Maui police.

Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1__west Maui Fire Day 2 Launiupoko 2Day 3 West Maui Fire Scorches 2000 Acres Containment Remains At 40 3Crews Respond Fire In West Mauis Kauaula Valley 4Live 2022 Hawaii Election Results 5Six Maui Police Sergeants Promoted To Rank Of Lieutenant 6Temporary Wednesday Closures Implemented To Address Permit Backlog