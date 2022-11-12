Maui News

Grant seeks limu project with high profit margin

November 12, 2022, 8:34 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Limu and urchins at Anuenue Fisheries Research Center (Feb. 25, 2022). PC: DLNR

Hawaiʻi state officials want to support a project that enhances the use of Hawaiʻi limu to yield a high investment return.

Officials said the state Department of Agriculture is willing to issue a grant of up to $31,315 to foster the development of such a specialty seaweed crop for the foreign or domestic market.

The deadline for the grant application is Nov. 30. The grant project should be completed before March 20, 2025. Information and applications are available at the state agriculture’s Market Development Branch or by calling 808-973-9465.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In March, Gov. David Ige proclaimed 2022 as “Year of the Limu” in recognition of the significant role limu have in Hawaiian traditions. The governor’s proclamation noted that limu are an integral part of the traditional Hawaiian diet, are used for medicinal, religious and cultural purposes.

The limu grant is part of Hawaiʻi’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program which is funded by the US Department of Agriculture and administered through the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture’s Market Development Branch. 

For the purposes of the grant, limu is defined as any various kinds of edible seaweed, which form an important part of the traditional Hawaiian diet. Eligible plants must be cultivated or managed and used by people for food, medicinal purposes, and/or aesthetic gratification and be considered cultivated, as wild plants are not considered specialty crops by the USDA. This definition includes plants or plant products harvested from “wild areas” whose populations are managed, monitored and documented to ensure long-term, sustainable production. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

HDOA is seeking eligible nonprofit organizations, local, state and federal government entities, for-profit organizations, universities and individuals for projects that enhance the competitiveness of Hawaiʻi limu. Eligible applicants must reside in, or their business or educational affiliation must be registered in Hawaiʻi.

For more information on the grant, contact the Market Development Branch via email at: [email protected] or 808-973-9465.

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Day 4 Stubborn West Maui Fire Still 40 Contained Overnight Rain Provided Some Relief 2Video Surveillance Shows Clumsy Thief In Smash And Grab Burglary At Hi Tech Paʻia 3Day 3 West Maui Fire Scorches 2000 Acres Containment Remains At 40 4Six Maui Police Sergeants Promoted To Rank Of Lieutenant 5Mayor Elect Richard Bissen Is Now Accepting Resumes For New Administration 6Temporary Wednesday Closures Implemented To Address Permit Backlog