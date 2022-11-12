Image courtesy of Creative Lab Hawai‘i website.

Creative Lab Hawai‘i, founded by the Hawaiʻi State Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism’s Creative Industries Division to accelerate new business and monetize opportunities for Hawaiʻi’s creative entrepreneurs is accepting applications for the 2023 Creative Lab Hawai‘i Music Immersive program.

CLMHI focuses on Hawai‘i singer songwriters looking to advance opportunities in licensing their works for global media and entertainment content. Applications will be accepted from Nov. 15 through Dec.15, 2022.

Submissions for the weeklong intensive and follow on mentoring are reviewed by a panel of industry leaders, managed by the non-profit Hawai‘i Songwriters Festival under the direction of Charles Brotman. CLHMI selected fellows are mentored by top music supervisors, music placement companies, entertainment industry leaders and music producers to collaborate on compositions for licensing of their works for specific TV, film, advertising, promotion, and new media projects.

Under the direction of GRAMMY and Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award recipient Charles M. Brotman, CLHMI will provide songwriters with the opportunity to co-write and produce for specific TV, advertising, and/or media projects each day of the immersive while working alongside world-class music supervisors, producers, songwriters, and executives.

Up to 12 applicants will be selected to participate in the 2023 CLHMI program, based on an evaluation process by a panel of industry experts. “We are looking for a diverse group of serious songwriters who can hold their own during intensive co-writing sessions and who will truly understand the benefit of the unparalleled level of industry access and mentoring,” said Charles Brotman.

“Hawaiʻi’s performers, songwriters and producers are gaining new tools to navigate the world of licensing a global media product. The CLHMI program is just another venue to support the tremendous talent we have in Hawaiʻi as well as fostering opportunities for our entrepreneurs that will further fuel Hawaiʻi’s creative economy,” said DBEDT Director Mike McCartney.

CLHMI builds a bridge for local musicians to build business relationships, partner with composers and songwriters and work with industry insiders to leverage their talent for licensing and royalties from original works placed in television series, feature films, videogames, and new media.

“The Creative Lab Hawaiʻi experience provides creatives with the skills required to understand the value of licensing, publishing and intellectual property protection,” explains Georja Skinner, chief officer Creative Industries Division and founder of the CLH Program. “By cultivating industry know how to compose and license original songs for the global film, TV, streaming or advertising, participants are able to expand revenue channels for their talents.”

To receive an application packet, please contact Charles M. Brotman at [email protected] All materials must be submitted in PDF format and applications are due no later than Dec. 15, 2022.