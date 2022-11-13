Laurie Robbins Miller.

Laurie Robbins Miller’s artwork, “Banyan Tree Bliss” was chosen as the winner of the 2023 Lahaina Poster Contest at the opening reception at Village Gallery during Friday Night is Art Night.

Miller received a $3,000 award and her image will be reproduced as a limited edition of 1,000 posters which will be sold online and at outlets throughout Lahaina. The poster will be printed by Island Printing and Imaging located in Lahaina.

Now in its 35th consecutive year, the Lahaina Poster Contest drew 20 entries which were judged by esteemed artist, George Allan. Lahaina Arts Society, represented by Kirk Boes, awarded Michael Stark the Best of Show Award for his oil painting “Morning Glow Lahaina Harbor”. Stark received a $1,000 award.

The Lahaina Poster Contest is coordinated by Village Gallery, Lahaina Restoration Foundation and Lahaina Arts Society. Proceeds from the contest are used to protect and promote the historic town of Lahaina.

The public is invited to the poster release party at Village Gallery, 120 Dickenson Street, Lahaina on Friday, November 18, from 5 to 8 pm. Artist, Laurie Robbins Miller, will be signing the newly released, hand numbered poster and can personalize the poster for each customer.

The price of the poster is $30.

The Lahaina Poster Show will remain on display, with all images for sale, at Village Gallery through Dec. 2. Village Gallery is located at 120 Dickenson Street in Lahaina and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with extended hours to 8 p.m. every Friday for Friday Night is Art Night.

For more information, call Village Gallery at 808-661-4402.