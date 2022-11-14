22nd Annual Paddle For Hunger Set to Support Maui Food Bank

After two years of virtual events, Hawaiian Paddle Sports invites the community together to Paddle For Hunger in support of Maui Food Bank and its mission to feed the hungry.

Registration is now open for the 22nd annual untimed paddling event at www.paddleforhunger.com.

The 22nd Annual Paddle For Hunger is a fun, anything that floats, jungle rules, untimed “race” fundraiser, with 100% of proceeds benefitting the Maui Food Bank.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This year’s event takes place Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day). Check in is at 7 a.m. and the races start at 8 a.m. at the Kīhei Canoe Club, located at the intersection of Uwapo and South Kīhei Rd.

The event is free and open to the public. Non-perishable food items and monetary donations are welcome. Spectators are encouraged to come by, cheer on teams, win door prizes, and bid on silent auction items.

Canned goods and non-perishable food items will be accepted on race day at Kīhei Canoe Club.Checks, cash and credit cards are accepted. Checks can be made payable to “Maui Food Bank.” All donations to Maui Food Bank (a 501c3 nonprofit) are tax-deductible. The first 75 people to donate $25 or more will receive a free Paddle For Hunger t-shirt.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This year’s sponsors include: Hawaiian Paddle Sports; The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua; Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort; Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa; DUO Steak and Seafood; Huihui Restaurant; Made in Hawaiʻi Enterprises; Kīhei Canoe Club; Maui Kayak Adventures; Maui Surf Lessons; Hawaiʻi Mermaid Adventures; and Maui Stand Up Paddle Boarding.

Paddle For Hunger is organized by Hawaiian Paddle Sports as part of its Mālama Maui community give back program. To learn more, visit www.HawaiianPaddleSports.com/Malama-Maui.