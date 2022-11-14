Bonnie Raitt. PC: Courtesy

Bonnie Raitt continues her “Just Like That… ” tour with a concert at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s A&B Amphitheater, Friday, March 31, 2023. Her special guest for the Maui show is John Cruz.

Tickets go on sale to MACC members Nov. 15, and to the general public on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Raitt will be joined by members of her longtime touring band and various special guests.

Raitt’s tour starts in her home state performing five California concerts with Special Guest Roy Rogers (solo) joining her for Long Beach, Santa Cruz, and Sacramento.

10-Mar Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Indio, CA

14-Mar Long Beach Terrace Theater * Long Beach, CA

21-Mar Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium * Santa Cruz, CA

22-Mar SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center * Sacramento, CA

The tour will also include a special three-show stand at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

15-Mar Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Las Vegas, NV

17-Mar Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Las Vegas, NV

18-Mar Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Las Vegas, NV

Raitt then heads to Hawai‘i with concerts in Honolulu and Maui featuring special guest John Cruz.

28-Mar Blaisdell Concert Hall, Honolulu, HI

31-Mar Maui Arts & Cultural Center, Kahului, HI

Bonnie Raitt. PC: Susan Weiand

Bonnie Raitt is a singer, songwriter and guitarist whose unique style blends blues, R&B, rock, and pop. After 20 years as a cult favorite, she broke through to the top in the early 90s with her GRAMMY-award winning albums, ‘Nick of Time’ and ‘Luck of the Draw,’ which featured hits, “Something To Talk About” and “I Can’t Make You Love Me” among others. The 1–time Grammy winner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and Rolling Stone named the slide guitar ace one of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” and one of the “100 Greatest Singers of All Time.”

Raitt’s widely-acclaimed 2012 independent release ‘Slipstream’ sold over a quarter-million copies, making it one of the top selling independent albums, and earned Raitt her 10th Grammy Award (Best Americana Album). In February 2016, Raitt released her highly-anticipated 20th album, ‘Dig In Deep’ (Redwing Records.) On tour for much of 2017-2019, Raitt and her band performed overseas in Australia, New Zealand as well as Canada before spending the summers touring as support for James Taylor in stadiums and arenas across the US, United Kingdom and Europe.

As known for her lifelong commitment to social activism as she is for her music, Raitt has long been involved with the environmental movement, performing concerts around oil, nuclear power, mining, water and forest protection since the mid 70’s. She was a founding member of MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy) which produced the historic concerts, album and movie NO NUKES and continues to work on safe energy issues in addition to environmental protection, social justice and human rights, as well as creator’s rights and music education.

Hawaiian singer-songwriter John Cruz engages audiences with rich storytelling through songs ranging from Hawaiian to blues, folk, R&B and more. Cruz is a multi-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-winner and contributed a composition and song to the GRAMMY® award-winning album ‘Slack Key Guitar, Vol. 2.’ Captivating guitar playing, soulful vocals and a compassionate, genuine heart make Cruz one of Hawaiʻi’s most beloved artists.

Bonnie Raitt. PC: Courtesy

Raitt will be bringing what Billboard brands a “funky, fierce, fun and heartfelt show” to Australia for two concerts with Special Guest Mavis Staples and two shows at the Byron Bay Bluesfest.

5-Apr Palais Theatre (With Special Guest Mavis Staples) Melbourne, AUS

7-Apr Darling Harbour ICC (With Special Guest Mavis Staples) Sydney, AUS

9-Apr Bluesfest Byron Bay Byron Bay, AUS

10-Apr Bluesfest Byron Bay Byron Bay, AUS

Upon return from Australia, the tour will make stops in Athens, Louisville, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh before heading overseas to Dublin and then kicking off a two-week headlining tour in the UK including stops in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester, and the Black Deer Festival in Kent. Tickets for May concerts go on sale on Friday, Nov. 19, except the Athens date, which goes on sale Dec. 1, 2022.

17-May The Classic Center Theatre # (on sale 12/2) Athens, GA

19-May Louisville Palace + Louisville, KY

20-May Murat Theatre at Old National Centre + Indianapolis, IN

23-May Heinz Hall + Pittsburgh, PA

Bonnie Raitt. Photo by Ken Friedman

2022 has been an incredible year for Raitt with a 75-date headlining U\S tour; the release of her critically acclaimed 21st album ‘Just Like That…,’ on her independent label, Redwing Records; receiving the GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award, being honored with the Icon Award at this year’s Billboard Women In Music Awards and seeing her breakthrough album, ‘Nick of Time’ added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry. ‘Just Like That…’ was #1 on six Billboard charts the week of release and was perched at #1 on the Americana Radio Album Chart for ten consecutive weeks. The album’s first single, “Made Up Mind” remained in the top three spots on the Americana Radio Singles Chart for 17 weeks.

June concert dates include the following:

Bonnie Raitt. PC: C. Elliott

1-Jun Vicar Street Dublin, IE

3-Jun Palladium London, UK

6-Jun Pavilion Theatre Bournemouth, UK

7-Jun New Theatre Oxford, UK

9-Jun Sage One Gateshead, UK

11-Jun Royal Concert Hall Glasgow, UK

14-Jun Bridgewater Hall Manchester, UK

15-Jun Symphony Hall Birmingham, UK

17-Jun Black Deer Festival, Main Stage Kent, UK

Continuing a long-standing tradition in conjunction with The Guacamole Fund and Raitt’s Green Highway campaign, one dollar from every ticket purchased for a U.S. concert will be donated to grassroots local, regional, and national organizations whose work focuses on safe and sustainable energy, social justice and human rights, environmental protection, and blues/music education.

Full list of 2023 tour dates including Fan Pre-sale and Special Benefit Seat information is listed at www.bonnieraitt.com.