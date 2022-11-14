Overall Miss and Master Hula O Nā Keiki. Photo credit: Marsha Aguon

The 2022 Miss and Master Hula O Nā Keiki Overall Winners were Noah Kazuo Piʻimaiwaʻa Andrade and Lennon Aiko Kuʻualoha Nakada, both of Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua under the direction of Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV and Lono Padilla.



















The event was held Nov. 10-12 at the Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel, which is marketed as “Hawaiʻi’s Most Hawaiian Hotel.” The 30th anniversary edition showcased hula performed by children ages 5-17. Participants were tasked with learning, interpreting, and performing mele about Maui Nui. The three nights of celebration showcased nationally acclaimed Maui musicians including Grammy-award winners Amy Hanaialiʻi and Kalani Peʻa.

In celebration of the event’s milestone year, weekend festivities at the hotel included a Hawaiian Festival of Arts, Fashion and Food to complement the hula competition. “This expansion allowed the celebration of Hula O Nā Keiki to move beyond hula and mele to further promote and nurture Hawaiian cultural values for attendees,” organizers said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Over the last three decades, Hula O Nā Keiki has grown from a children’s hula competition to an iconic community celebration of Hawaiian culture,” said General Manager Mike White. “We look forward to seeing what the next 30 years hold for Hula O Nā Keiki and our ‘ohana at Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel.”

Dancers were judged on elements such as the Hawaiian language, chanting, stylistic interpretation, costumes and adornments. Contestants were also scored through individual interviews with a respected panel of judges, who asked questions to reveal their understanding and interpretation of dance, costume and adornments, and the use of the Hawaiian language. For the first time in 2022, groups larger than two were invited to participate.

Thirteen participants from seven hālau hula from Maui, Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi, and Kauaʻi competed in the event. This year’s participating kumu hula and hālau included:

Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua – Kaikamahine. Photo credit: Marsha Aguon

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kumu Kamaka Kukona: Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua; Kumu Wehi Romias, Kumu Hōkūlani Chong, Kumu Karl Veto Baker and Michael Lanakila Casupang: Hālau I Ka Wēkiu; Kumu Leināʻala Pavao Jardin: Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leināʻala; Kumu Lorna Kapualiko Lim: Hālau KawehileimamoikawēkiuʻoKohala; Kumu Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV and Kumu Lono Padilla: Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua; Kumu Joy Keōpūolani Salvador: Hālau Keʻala Kahinano O Puna; Kumu Cody Pueo Pata: Hālau Hula ʻo Ka Malama Mahilani.

Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua – Keiki Kane. Photo credit: Marsha Aguon

Below is a complete list of 2022 Hula O Nā Keiki winners:

OLI AND ʻŌLELO HAWAIʻI AWARD

GROUP KEIKI KĀNE CATEGORY Hālau : Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua Kumu : Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV and Lono Padilla

GROUP KAIKAMAHINE CATEGORY Hālau : Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua Kumu : Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV and Lono Padilla



GROUP KEIKI KĀNE HULA KAHIKO AWARD

1ST PLACE Hālau : Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua – Keiki Kāne Kumu : Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV and Lono Padilla

2ND PLACE Hālau : Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua – Keiki Kāne Kumu : Kamaka Kukona



GROUP KAIKAMAHINE HULA KAHIKO AWARD

1ST PLACE Hālau: Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua – Kaikamahine Kumu: Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV and Lono Padilla

2ND PLACE Hālau: Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua – Kaikamahine Kumu: Kamaka Kukona



GROUP KEIKI KĀNE HULA ʻAUANA AWARD

1ST PLACE Hālau : Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua – Keiki Kāne Kumu : Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV and Lono Padilla

2ND PLACE Hālau : Hālau O Ka Hanu Lehua – Keiki Kāne Kumu : Kamaka Kukona



GROUP KAIKAMAHINE HULA ʻAUANA AWARD

1ST PLACE Hālau : Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua – Kaikamahine Kumu : Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV and Lono Padilla

2ND PLACE Hālau : Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua – Kaikamahine Kumu : Kamaka Kukona



KEIKI KĀNE INTERVIEW AWARD

Hālau : Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua Inoa : Noah Kazuo Piʻimaiwaʻa Andrade Kumu : Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV and Lono Padilla

: Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua

KAIKAMAHINE INTERVIEW AWARD

Hālau : Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua Inoa : Lennon Aiko Kuʻualoha Nakada Kumu : Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV and Lono Padilla

: Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua

OLI AND ʻŌLELO HAWAIʻI AWARD

SOLO KEIKI KĀNE Hālau : Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua Inoa : Damien Kealiʻi Kona Aki Kumu : Kamaka Kukona

SOLO KAIKAMAHINE Hālau : Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua Inoa : Lennon Aiko Kuʻualoha Nakada Kumu : Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV and Lono Padilla



2022 MASTER HULA O NĀ KEIKI OVERALL WINNER

1ST PLACE , 2022 Master Hula O Nā Keiki Overall Winner Hālau : Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua Inoa : Noah Kazuo Piʻimaiwaʻa Andrade Kumu : Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV and Lono Padilla

, 2ND PLACE Hālau : Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua Inoa : Damien Kealiʻi Kona Aki Kumu : Kamaka Kukona

3RD PLACE Hālau : Hālau I Ka Wēkiu Inoa : Rease Lopaka Chong Kumu : Karl Veto Baker and Michael Lanakila Casupang



2022 MISS HULA O NĀ KEIKI OVERALL WINNER

1ST PLACE , 2022 Miss Hula O Nā Keiki Overall Winner Hālau : Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua Inoa : Lennon Aiko Kuʻualoha Nakada Kumu : Robert Keʻano Kaʻupu IV and Lono Padilla

, 2ND PLACE Hālau : Hālau KawehileimamoikawēkiuʻoKohala Inoa : Alyssa Lauren Kāhikoleiʻōpuakauikawēkiuonālani Lim Ryder Kumu : Lorna Kapuakiko Lim

3RD PLACE Hālau : Hālau Ka Lei Mokihana o Leināʻala Inoa : Laʻakea Kawenaʻulaokalani Ahlan Chun Kumu : Leināʻala Pavao Jardin



4TH PLACE

Hālau : Hālau Hula ʻo Ka Malama Mahilani Inoa : Violet Pāweomalamakeao Mossman Kumu : Cody Pueo Pata

: Hālau Hula ʻo Ka Malama Mahilani

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Akoni Akana Perpetual Award, identifying the kumu who best demonstrates Poʻokela (excellence) in preparing for Hula O Nā Keiki, was awarded to Cody Pueo Pata of Hālau Hula ʻo Ka Malama Mahilani.

The Akoni Akana scholarships, which are awarded for the intent of furthering each individual’s education in Hawaiian culture through college, hālau, mentorship programs, or other fine arts, were awarded to Keiki Kāne Winner Noah Kazuo Piʻimaiwaʻa Andrade and Kaikamahine Winner Alyssa Lauren Kāhikoleiʻōpuakauikawēkiuonālani Lim Ryder.

Hula O Nā Keiki has grown over the years, from a single day affair in 1990 to an entire weekend of Hawaiian arts and music; however, the objective remains unchanged: to educate children in the ways of their Hawaiian ancestors so that the culture can be carried forward.

For more information on Hula O Nā Keiki and Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel, visit www.kbhmaui.com.