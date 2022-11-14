Maui News

Maui Aids Foundation to host World Aids Day Hawaiʻi 2022, Dec. 1

November 14, 2022, 2:54 PM HST
* Updated November 14, 2:55 PM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

For the first time in history, the blocks from the National AIDS Memorial Quilt representing individuals lost in Hawaiʻi will be on display for your viewing.

For the first time in history, the blocks from the National AIDS Memorial Quilt representing individuals lost in Hawaiʻi will be on display for viewing. Seen for the first time on Maui, organizers say this is an extremely rare and meaningful opportunity to pay tribute to those lost within the local community.

Maui AIDS Foundation invites the public to join in its observation of World AIDS Day to gather and pay special tribute, show support for those living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.  

The public will have an opportunity to view the quilt on Dec. 1, 2022 at the historic ʻĪao Theater at 68 N. Market St. in Wailuku from 5 to 9 p.m. Organizers will feature the film “Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be reserved on the ʻĪao Theater website at mauionstage.com.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“There is still work to do and there is no cure. Youth diagnosis is on the rise in Hawai’i. Although we have come a long way, the epidemic continues, claiming 35 million lives to date. It is not just global, it is local. Join us in community as we raise awareness (it will surprise you), gather in remembrance of those we have lost in Hawai’i, and celebrate the progress we have made,” organizers said.

Tickets are structured for “pay what you can” donations. Donations will be focused towards four vital areas: youth support groups and education, free clinical testing and linkage to medical care, transportation to doctor’s appointments, and Harm Reduction initiatives among houseless communities in Maui County.

The event is hosted by MAF and sponsored by Gilead Sciences, Inc.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui AIDS Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established on Maui in 1986. Visit mauiaids.org to learn more about how MAF serves the Maui County community.  

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Kulahaven Farms Rainbow Trout Aquaponics Farm To Close At Years End 2Day 5 Maui Fire Department Air And Ground Crews Battle Stubborn West Maui Wildfire 3Banyan Tree Bliss Named Winning Entry In 2023 Lahaina Poster Contest 4Maui Kahu Wayne Higa Holds On To Faith In Effort To Restore 146 Year Old Kaʻahumanu Church An Early Symbol Of Womens Rights 5Maui Obituaries Week Ending Nov 13 2022 6Video Surveillance Shows Clumsy Thief In Smash And Grab Burglary At Hi Tech Paʻia