For the first time in history, the blocks from the National AIDS Memorial Quilt representing individuals lost in Hawaiʻi will be on display for viewing. Seen for the first time on Maui, organizers say this is an extremely rare and meaningful opportunity to pay tribute to those lost within the local community.

Maui AIDS Foundation invites the public to join in its observation of World AIDS Day to gather and pay special tribute, show support for those living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.

The public will have an opportunity to view the quilt on Dec. 1, 2022 at the historic ʻĪao Theater at 68 N. Market St. in Wailuku from 5 to 9 p.m. Organizers will feature the film “Common Threads: Stories from the Quilt” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be reserved on the ʻĪao Theater website at mauionstage.com.

“There is still work to do and there is no cure. Youth diagnosis is on the rise in Hawai’i. Although we have come a long way, the epidemic continues, claiming 35 million lives to date. It is not just global, it is local. Join us in community as we raise awareness (it will surprise you), gather in remembrance of those we have lost in Hawai’i, and celebrate the progress we have made,” organizers said.

Tickets are structured for “pay what you can” donations. Donations will be focused towards four vital areas: youth support groups and education, free clinical testing and linkage to medical care, transportation to doctor’s appointments, and Harm Reduction initiatives among houseless communities in Maui County.

The event is hosted by MAF and sponsored by Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Maui AIDS Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established on Maui in 1986. Visit mauiaids.org to learn more about how MAF serves the Maui County community.