Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 15, 2022

November 15, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
7-10
8-12
8-12 




West Facing
1-3
2-4
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 08:21 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:35 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.7 feet 11:36 PM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 09:28 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:36 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:45 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The next northwest swell (320 deg) is scheduled to arrive late this afternoon with marginal advisory conditions possible along many north and west- facing exposures late tonight into Wednesday. Offshore buoys have picked up some energy overnight but have not indicated advisory level size surf yet. This swell will be reinforced by a more northerly swell late Wednesday into Thursday. 


The trade winds over and upstream of the islands are generating choppy, rough seas along east-facing shores, but will decline through the middle of the week as winds briefly taper off. East shores exposed to the north swell may see an uptick in surf by Wednesday. South shores will remain very small with a minor bump of long period background south swell to fill in later in the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
