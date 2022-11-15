Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 7-10 8-12 8-12 West Facing 1-3 2-4 4-6 4-6 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 08:21 AM HST. Sunrise 6:35 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 11:36 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 09:28 AM HST. Sunrise 6:36 AM HST. Sunset 5:45 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The next northwest swell (320 deg) is scheduled to arrive late this afternoon with marginal advisory conditions possible along many north and west- facing exposures late tonight into Wednesday. Offshore buoys have picked up some energy overnight but have not indicated advisory level size surf yet. This swell will be reinforced by a more northerly swell late Wednesday into Thursday.

The trade winds over and upstream of the islands are generating choppy, rough seas along east-facing shores, but will decline through the middle of the week as winds briefly taper off. East shores exposed to the north swell may see an uptick in surf by Wednesday. South shores will remain very small with a minor bump of long period background south swell to fill in later in the week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.