Maui Surf Forecast for November 15, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|7-10
|8-12
|8-12
|West Facing
|1-3
|2-4
|4-6
|4-6
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:35 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:45 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:36 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:45 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The next northwest swell (320 deg) is scheduled to arrive late this afternoon with marginal advisory conditions possible along many north and west- facing exposures late tonight into Wednesday. Offshore buoys have picked up some energy overnight but have not indicated advisory level size surf yet. This swell will be reinforced by a more northerly swell late Wednesday into Thursday.
The trade winds over and upstream of the islands are generating choppy, rough seas along east-facing shores, but will decline through the middle of the week as winds briefly taper off. East shores exposed to the north swell may see an uptick in surf by Wednesday. South shores will remain very small with a minor bump of long period background south swell to fill in later in the week.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with ENE winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com