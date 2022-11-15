PC: Maui United Way

Maui United Way has been awarded a $5,000 grant through the United to Feed Innovation Challenge that it will use to continue the development of a layered mapping technology tool. The tool identifies gaps in the local food system to assess community needs, costs, and what kind of food is being grown within the county to help address food security gaps.

Maui United Way

The long-term capacity of the project will continually improve and is being developed to easily implement in other United Way markets around the country via the Amazon Web Services platform.

Kellogg Company and United Way Worldwide partnered to create the United to Feed Innovation Challenge, which supports initiatives across the globe that create sustainable and equitable access to food in a unique way. Kellogg and one of the company’s charitable funds underwrote the grants.

“Kellogg and United Way have been community partners for close to a century,” said Stephanie Slingerland, Kellogg Company’s Senior Director of Philanthropy and Social Impact. “Programs like the United to Feed Innovation Challenge are part of Kellogg’s™ Better Days environmental, social, and governance strategy and we are proud to help create long-term impact in local communities.

“We congratulate Maui United Way and thank them for the incredible work they are doing in their community to advance sustainable and equitable access to food,” Slingerland said.