William Kupstas, 58, of Haʻikū

The Maui Police Department is asking for the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of William Kupstas, 58, of Haʻikū.

He was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, by family members whose last phone contact with him was in the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, when he was reportedly in the Hāna area

Police say Kupstas is on foot but is known to utilize MEO bus transportation.

Kupstas is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 185 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, dark-colored shorts, and a black baseball cap in the morning on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #22-036472.