The Salvation Army will be providing over 6,000 Thanksgiving holiday meals across Hawaiʻi between now and Thanksgiving Day – including a Thanksgiving Meal and Hunger & Homeless Resource Fair in Kahului on Nov. 17 and in Lahaina on Nov. 22.

The Salvation Army partnered with Lahaina Gateway to deliver meals to needy families.

File photo (2020) courtesy: Jenerate PR

Annual meal and food outreach events take place at locations statewide from Hanapēpē, Kauaʻi to Honoka‘a on Hawaiʻi Island. And, after pausing for several years due to the pandemic, the 50th annual Thanksgiving Meal at Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall in Honolulu will resume for approximately 2,000 guests.

“We are grateful for the generous help of corporate partners, volunteers, advisory boards, staff and Salvation Army officers for organizing our annual Thanksgiving events in Hawaiʻi,” said Major Phil Lum, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “We humbly ask the community for their continued support and encourage those in need of a meal to reach out to The Salvation Army Corps in their community.”

Monetary donations to support The Salvation Army’s feeding efforts during the holidays and year round may be made online at ThanksgivingHawaii.org. Additionally, from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, customers at all Foodland and Sack N Save stores in Hawaiʻi will be able to make donations at checkout through Foodland’s “Share a Holiday Feast” program to help those less fortunate in Hawaiʻi. Customers may donate cash, change or use Maika’i points to help. Those donations will be turned into Foodland gift certificates and distributed by The Salvation Army to families in need on each island where the donations were received.

Thanksgiving holiday outreach schedule by island:

M aui: Kahului : Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, University of Hawaii Maui College, 310 W Kaahumanu Ave, Kahului, HI 96732. Thanksgiving Meal – The Salvation Army Kahului Corps, the University of Hawaii Maui College Culinary Arts Program Coordinator Chef Craig Omori and the ‘Umeke Kā‘eo Gastronomy Club will resume providing a Thanksgiving meal to community members in need. Approximately 600 meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the UHMC Pā‘ina Building. Hunger and Homeless Resource Fair – new this year, the Thanksgiving meal will be combined with a Hunger & Homeless Resource Fair which will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the college parking lot and will feature more than 20 care providers, non-profits and government agencies offering free resources and services. Lahaina : Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 at The Salvation Army Lahaina Lighthouse Corps, 131 Shaw St., Lahaina, HI 96761. The Salvation Army Lahaina Lighthouse Corps, with the assistance of other local congregations, will be providing home delivered Thanksgiving Lunches to 300 Kupuna in West Maui. For more information, call The Salvation Army Lahaina Lighthouse Corps at 808-661-5335, ext. 4. Also, from noon to 2 p.m., a grab-n-go distribution will be available for those in need, while supplies last. For more information, call The Salvation Army Lahaina Lighthouse Corps at 808-661-5335, ext. 4.

aui: Kauaʻi Hanapēpē : Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at The Salvation Army Hanapēpē Corps, 4465 Pūʻolo Road, Hanapēpē, HI 96716. The Salvation Army Hanapēpē Corps, with the help of Grand Hyatt Kauaʻi Resort & Spa, will be distributing 450 hot Thanksgiving meals via drive-thru, grab-and-go style from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., while supplies last. Limit five meals per car. The event will be supported by volunteers from the West Kauai Lions Club, the Kanaka School, Episcopal Church West Kauaʻi, along with The Salvation Army’s regular Soup Kitchen volunteers, as well as other groups. For more information, please call The Salvation Army Hanapepe at 808-335-5441. Līhuʻe : Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at the Kauaʻi War Memorial Convention Center, 4191 Hardy St. Kauaʻi HI 96766. The Salvation Army Lihue Corps, with the help of Kauaʻi Community College, Contemporary Flavors Catering, Hukilau Lanai, The Club at Kukuiula, Marriott Vacation Club, and Koa Kea Hotel & Resort, will distribute 600 hot Thanksgiving meals via drive-thru and grab-and-go options starting at 10 a.m. while supplies last. Limit five meals per car. Hawaii Food Bank Kauaʻi, Līhuʻe Lions Club, The Salvation Army’s Lihue Corps Advisory Board, and Līhuʻe Corps members will be assisting with distribution. For more information, call The Salvation Army Līhuʻe Corps at 808-245-2571.

Oʻahu Honolulu : Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands Division is set to resume their annual free Thanksgiving Meal service for approximately 2,000 guests at Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on Thanksgiving Day. It will be the 50th anniversary of the lunchtime event. The Thanksgiving event at Blaisdell is presented by “Love Beyond Partners” Dominos Hawaii and KSSK Hawaiʻi. Additional support provided by the following: “Golden Bell Partner” Nareit Hawaiʻi; “Holiday Hope Partners” American Floors & Home, Hawaiian Electric Industries, Kamehameha Schools, and Road Builders Corporation; and “Bringing Joy Partners” Bank of Hawaiʻi, Kaiser Permanente, Southwest Airlines, and UHA Health Insurance. The public also can assist with pie donations at restaurant bakeries on Oʻahu. Customers at both Anna Miller’s Pearlridge and Zippy’s locations on Oʻahu can purchase a pumpkin pie that will be served at the annual Blaisdell Thanksgiving Meal. Both programs run through Nov. 20. See restaurants for info. Kapolei/Ewa Beach : Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaiʻi, 91-3257 Kualaka‘i Parkway, Ewa Beach, HI 96706.The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii will provide a sit-down Thanksgiving meal for 500 guests on Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Program will include entertainment, praise & worship and more. RSVP is required at https://bit.ly/krocthanksgiving22. Note: the RSVP opened Nov. 9 and runs until max capacity is reached. More information is available at https://kroccenterhawaii.org or call 808-682-5505. Also during Thanksgiving Week, The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaiʻi will deliver approximately 850 Thanksgiving meals to seniors, veterans and houseless friends in West and Central Oahu during Thanksgiving week, as part of their “Kroc Cares Initiative 1,000 Blessings Campaign.” Those who will be receiving meals have already been identified. For more information, call The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii at 808-682-5505.

Hawaiʻi Island: Kailua-Kona : on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. The Salvation Army Kona Corps, 75-223 Kalani St., Kailua-Kona, HI 96740. The Salvation Army Kona Corps is distributing food boxes to 250 local families in need. Note, these families have already been identified and boxes reserved. Kailua-Kona : on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. The Salvation Army Kona Corps, with the support of Jackie Rey’s Ohana Grill, will be delivering 500 meals to elderly and shut-ins. For more information, call The Salvation Army Kona Corps at 808-326-2330. North Hawaiʻi Island: Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, The Salvation Army Honokaʻa Corps, 45-511 Richard Pl., Honokaʻa, HI 96727. The Salvation Army Honokaa Corps will be delivering Thanksgiving meals to those in need in North Hawaii Island with the help of local community partners and volunteers. For more information, call The Salvation Army Honoka‘a Corps at 808-775-7346.

