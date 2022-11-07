Maui News

Hunger and homelessness resource fair & Thanksgiving community meal at UHMC, Nov. 17

November 7, 2022, 12:54 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is once again joining forces with The Salvation Army to provide a community Thanksgiving meal to those in need. 

Organizers anticipate serving 600 people on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. This year, the lunch will be one week earlier than usual because the college is also accommodating a Hunger and Homelessness Resource Fair on that same day.

UHMC Culinary Arts Program Coordinator Chef Craig Omori and the ‘Umeke Kā‘eo Gastronomy Club have for years collaborated with Capt. Steve at The Salvation Army to provide a bountiful Thanksgiving meal to members of the community in need.

This year, by combining the Thanksgiving event with a Hunger & Homeless Resource Fair, guests will be able to eat a holiday meal and obtain resources and services they may need. 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the college parking lot and will feature more than 20 care providers, nonprofits and government agencies offering free resources and services. The Thanksgiving Community Meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the UHMC Pā‘ina Building.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1New Cap Creates Point In Time Freeze On Maui Tvrs Starts Regulation On Camper Vans 22022 Made In Maui County Festival Draws Crowd Of 7000 3Breaking Willie Nelson Family In Pre Holiday Concert On Maui Dec 23 4Missing Person Waiehu Man Last Seen Oct 31 Loading Kayak And Fishing Gear Into His Truck 5Interview With Mauis Camile Velasco Whos Back As Reggae Hip Hop Star Eli Mac 6Maui Obituaries Week Ending Nov 6 2022