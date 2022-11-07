The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is once again joining forces with The Salvation Army to provide a community Thanksgiving meal to those in need.

Organizers anticipate serving 600 people on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. This year, the lunch will be one week earlier than usual because the college is also accommodating a Hunger and Homelessness Resource Fair on that same day.

UHMC Culinary Arts Program Coordinator Chef Craig Omori and the ‘Umeke Kā‘eo Gastronomy Club have for years collaborated with Capt. Steve at The Salvation Army to provide a bountiful Thanksgiving meal to members of the community in need.

This year, by combining the Thanksgiving event with a Hunger & Homeless Resource Fair, guests will be able to eat a holiday meal and obtain resources and services they may need.

The Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the college parking lot and will feature more than 20 care providers, nonprofits and government agencies offering free resources and services. The Thanksgiving Community Meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the UHMC Pā‘ina Building.