About 50 members of the Maui Homeless Alliance waved at cars passing while bringing attention to homelessness and hunger. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

About 50 sign wavers from the Maui Homeless Alliance lined the Ka‘ahumanu Avenue fronting the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center on Tuesday afternoon to bring attention to issues surrounding homelessness and hunger.

Maui Economic Opportunity CEO Debbie Cabebe (left) and Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers Executive Director Monique Ibarra were among the sign wavers. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Maui Economic Opportunity, Feed My Sheep, Family Life Center, Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers, Legal Aid and the county Department of Housing and Human Concerns joined the event. Tuesdayʻs sign waving rally was held in conjunction with National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week.

County Housing and Human Concerns Director Lori Tsuhako held a sign reading “Homeless Not Helpless.” Other signs read “Imagine a Maui where everyone lives in a House,” “Homelessness is everyone’s Kuleana,” and “Find ways to help Homeless Keiki.”

Maui County Department of Human Concerns Director Lori Tsuhako was among the sign wavers Tuesday marking National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity

Thanksgiving meals and a Hunger & Homeless Resource Fair is scheduled to take place in Kahului on Nov. 17. That event is held in partnership between The Salvation Army and the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. A separate Thanksgiving meal event for those in need is set for Nov. 22 in Lahaina.

Laakea Wells (left) and Kimo Puaa-Ortiz, members of Maui Economic Opportunity’s Youth Services program, help bring attention to homelessness and hunger during a Maui Homeless Alliance sign-waving event on Tuesday fronting the Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity