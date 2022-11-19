

















The award-winning made in Hawaiʻi film, “The Wind & The Reckoning,” makes its way to Maui’s Consolidated Theatres Kaʻahumanu. The first Maui screening was held on Friday, with an additional screening tonight, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

The film, with more than half of it spoken in ‘Ōlelo Hawaiʻi, has been well received from those who have seen it at film festivals across the nation. Most recently, the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival bestowed the film with the “Best Made In Hawaiʻi Feature ” award.

Last night’s screening featured a meet and greet and red carpet experience with the cast, followed by a Hawaiian protocol ceremony. The screening was followed by a question and answer session with the cast.

Tonight’s 7 p.m. show is currently sold out, but the movie will continue to show at select times through Nov. 24.

Cast members attending the activities include actors Jason Scott Lee, Lindsay Anuhea Watson, and Kahiau Perreira, as well as Kona-based director, David L. Cunningham.



















Based on historical events as told through the memoirs of Pi’ilani, the historical film stars actors Jason Scott Lee (Mulan, The Jungle Book), Lindsay Anuhea Watson (Finding ‘Ohana), Henry Ian Cusick (Lost, Scandal), and newcomer, Kahiau Perreira.

Among the film highlights is that 80% of the film is spoken in ‘Ōlelo Hawai’i and in the Ni’ihau dialect.

Currently, on the film festival circuit, “The Wind & The Reckoning” has been sweeping up awards.

Most recently in Honolulu, the film received the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival’s (HIFF42) Made In Hawaiʻi Award for Feature Film, and in Hollywood, was honored with the Ambassador of Culture award from the Garifuna Indigenous International Film Festival.

Additional awards bestowed on the film also include the Audience Choice Feature Award and the Kumeyaay Award (usually reserved to recognize Native American films) at the San Diego Film Festival.

It also won eight awards at the Boston Film Festival, including Best Film, Best Screenplay (John Fusco), Best Director (David L. Cunningham), Best Actress (Lindsay Anuhea Watson), Best Cinematography (Scott Lee Mason), Best Story/Best Editing (Kyle Gilbertson), and Best Ensemble Cast.

For more information, visit windandreckoning.com.