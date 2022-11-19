Haleakalā Waldorf School, Holiday Faire event is known for its traditional hands-on craft activities including beeswax candle dipping and gnome garden making.

The Haleakalā Waldorf School’s 37th annual Holiday Faire takes place on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event began in 1985 and has become an Upcountry Maui holiday tradition.

The Holiday Faire features local and international craft vendors, delicious food, live entertainment, blended with hands-on crafts, a Bake Shop, handmade wreaths, games, puppetry and more.

Live entertainment include: Lukas Nelson, Mishka, Gail Swanson and others.

With more than 75 local artisans offering unique handcrafted items, guests can get a start on their holiday shopping. The Bakery offers homemade treats, and there will be lunch available from a variety of food vendors.

Holiday Faire is famous for its traditional hands-on craft activities including beeswax candle dipping and gnome garden making. There are also games and activities for the keiki including an obstacle course and traditional puppet theatre to delight the children.

At 10 a.m. an Elf Parade will wind through the whole fair and each child wearing an elf or Santa’s helper costume will receive a free gift.

Admission is $5 for adults, and entry is free for children under 12 years old.

Haleakalā Waldorf School is located across from the Kula Post Office on Kula Highway.

Call 808-878-2511 or visit waldorfmaui.org for more information.