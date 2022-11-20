Maui News
Crews battling fire in the hills above Launiupoko
Maui fire crews are on the scene of a brush fire in the hills above Launiupoko. Area residents report that the fire appeared to have started sometime before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
It is unclear if this is a new fire, or a flare up from the large wildfire reported earlier this month.
A helicopter was conducting water drops before nightfall. Ground crews are also on scene.
