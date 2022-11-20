Maui News

Crews battling fire in the hills above Launiupoko

November 20, 2022, 6:08 PM HST
* Updated November 20, 7:05 PM
  • Brush fire in the hills above Launiupoko. 7:29 p.m., Nov. 20, 2022. PC: Janese Swanson
Maui fire crews are on the scene of a brush fire in the hills above Launiupoko. Area residents report that the fire appeared to have started sometime before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

It is unclear if this is a new fire, or a flare up from the large wildfire reported earlier this month.

A helicopter was conducting water drops before nightfall. Ground crews are also on scene.

*If you have photos or video of news happening on Maui that you took and would like to share, you may send them to us at [email protected]

Comments

