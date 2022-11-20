Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 20, 2022

November 20, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit Janet VandenBrink










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
6-8
7-10
7-10 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
0-2
0-2
0-2 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 06:08 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 11:42 AM HST.











Sunrise
6:38 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 06:18 PM HST.




High 2.2 feet 01:11 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 06:57 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 12:11 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:39 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:44 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new long-period west-northwest swell (310 degrees), will fill in throughout the day today and peak late tonight into Monday. A much larger north- northwest to north swell is expected late Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day. The peak of this swell could reach warning levels and it could coincide with the spring high tide during the early morning hours. Also, if you add on the potential for gale force north east winds during this time, we could see significant overwash issues and large wave run up along north- facing shorelines early Thanksgiving and Friday mornings. 


Surf along east facing shores will see a steady rise during the next few days as the trades strengthen. Areas exposed to north swells should see a significant rise during the second half of next week as a very large north-northwest to north swell fills in. Other than some wind swell wrap, south facing shores will see minimal energy for the foreseeable future. 




NORTH SHORE


SOUTH SHORE


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
