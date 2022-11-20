Maui Surf Forecast for November 20, 2022
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|6-8
|7-10
|7-10
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:38 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:44 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|Around 70.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:39 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A new long-period west-northwest swell (310 degrees), will fill in throughout the day today and peak late tonight into Monday. A much larger north- northwest to north swell is expected late Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day. The peak of this swell could reach warning levels and it could coincide with the spring high tide during the early morning hours. Also, if you add on the potential for gale force north east winds during this time, we could see significant overwash issues and large wave run up along north- facing shorelines early Thanksgiving and Friday mornings.
Surf along east facing shores will see a steady rise during the next few days as the trades strengthen. Areas exposed to north swells should see a significant rise during the second half of next week as a very large north-northwest to north swell fills in. Other than some wind swell wrap, south facing shores will see minimal energy for the foreseeable future.
NORTH SHORE
SOUTH SHORE
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com