Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 6-8 7-10 7-10 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 0-2 0-2 0-2 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 06:08 AM HST. High 1.9 feet 11:42 AM HST. Sunrise 6:38 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 06:18 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 01:11 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 06:57 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 12:11 PM HST. Sunrise 6:39 AM HST. Sunset 5:44 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new long-period west-northwest swell (310 degrees), will fill in throughout the day today and peak late tonight into Monday. A much larger north- northwest to north swell is expected late Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day. The peak of this swell could reach warning levels and it could coincide with the spring high tide during the early morning hours. Also, if you add on the potential for gale force north east winds during this time, we could see significant overwash issues and large wave run up along north- facing shorelines early Thanksgiving and Friday mornings.

Surf along east facing shores will see a steady rise during the next few days as the trades strengthen. Areas exposed to north swells should see a significant rise during the second half of next week as a very large north-northwest to north swell fills in. Other than some wind swell wrap, south facing shores will see minimal energy for the foreseeable future.

NORTH SHORE

SOUTH SHORE

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 15-20mph.