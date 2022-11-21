Crime Statistics

Maui police identify Molokaʻi murder suspect and victim

November 21, 2022, 5:37 PM HST
Update: 3:02 p.m., Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

Maui police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder investigation stemming from the discovery of a lifeless woman at a home on Molokaʻi over the weekend.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old female Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, who police say was the girlfriend of the suspect.

After an extensive investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division and Molokaʻi Patrol, officers arrested the suspect, identified as 59-year-old Mariano Garces of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi.

Garces has since been charged with second degree murder, and his bail has been set at $1,000,000.

The arrest stems from a 911 call placed to Molokaʻi dispatchers at 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from a man about a possible murder at his home. 

Police officers made checks at the caller’s residence and discovered the deceased woman within. Checks in the immediate area for the male suspect proved futile, according to police.

At around 6 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, police say Garces returned to his home and was placed under arrest.

This investigation is ongoing.

Comments

